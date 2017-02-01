Julio Jones Injury: Updates on Falcons WR's Foot and Return

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was limited in practice Wednesday, according to NFL.com's Mike Garafolo.

Jones Unlikely to Miss Super Bowl

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Garafolo reported Jones is still expected to play in Super Bowl LI Sunday against the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jones indicated he could practice without any limitations.

"We're going to ramp up practice," he said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "We're not going to make [practice time] up. Just basically going back to normal practice for me. That's it though. I'm not limited anymore."

Jones is arguably the Falcons' second-most important player, behind Matt Ryan. He caught 83 passes for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.

The Green Bay Packers had no answer for Jones in the NFC Championship Game. He finished with nine receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown in the third quarter was particularly impressive after he broke an attempted tackle by LaDarius Gunter and stiff-armed Damarious Randall.

The NFL shared a replay of the score:

Losing Jones would be a massive blow for the Falcons, especially since Mohamed Sanu hasn't shown much improvement from his Cincinnati Bengals days after signing for five years and $32.5 million in the offseason.

Taylor Gabriel, however, has been a pleasant surprise in his first year with the team, recording 35 receptions, 579 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

As long as Jones' toe injury doesn't preclude him from playing Sunday, his health shouldn't be a major concern for Atlanta.