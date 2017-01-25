Barcelona Transfer News: Latest on Robert Lewandowski, Rumours on Tony Gallacher

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has insisted a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid would not necessarily be a step up for him at this stage of his career.

The forward is rated as one of the best in his position in the game and recently extended his contract with the German champions until 2021. When asked about a potential move away from the Allianz Arena, the 28-year-old was adamant the Bundesliga side are level at least with the La Liga giants.

"Bayern is one of the best teams in the world—on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona," Lewandowski said in an interview with Sport Bild (h/t Mark Lovell of ESPN.com). "A move to Barca or Real wouldn't have been a step up for me. Furthermore, I'm very happy in Munich."

Since making the switch to Bayern in 2014, the forward has gone on to establish himself as a premier goalscorer. Here's a look at what he can offer:

While Lewandowski's status with the Bavarian giants has rarely been in doubt, as noted by Lovell, the striker's agent advised Der Spiegel that some talks had been held with Real Madrid.

The player's representative, Cezary Kucharski, also told SportoweFakty (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN.com) that the former Borussia Dortmund man was offered a whopping annual salary of €40 million (£34 million) to join a club in the Chinese Super League.

Although those sums are obscene, with 14 goals in 17 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, Lewandowski is arguably one of a select few players in the world game worth that kind of outlay. Sports journalist Kristan Heneage is a big admirer:

However, the Camp Nou is one of the few venues in the world where Lewandowski, for all his talent, would find it difficult to secure a starting spot. So while he'll feel as though his side are capable of challenging the Catalan giants for major honours, with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi on their books, Barca won't be too concerned by the Pole's words.

Barcelona Linked with Tony Gallacher

According to Michael Gannon of the Daily Record, Barcelona have emerged as potential shock suitors for Falkirk youngster Tony Gallacher.

In the report, it's noted that Manchester United, Liverpool, Stoke City, Everton, Celtic and Rangers have already made their interest known in the impressive 17-year-old. However, Gannon has stated that the Blaugrana have also been taking a good look at the left-back.

"Falkirk have yet to be made an official offer but are braced for a summer bidding war for the youngster," the report continued. "Barca could step before the end of the January window, however, and try tempt the teenager to Spain—where he would become part of the Barcelona B setup competing in the Spanish second tier."

Here is a look at why there is so much excitement surrounding the Falkirk tyro:

The youngster has only made seven appearances for the Bairns so far in Scotland's second tier, but he has drawn plenty of attention with his energetic surges forward and unrelenting stamina.

For Barcelona fans, Gallacher may not be the most glamorous acquisition, although supporters should be encouraged the club are scouring all corners of European football for the next rising star.