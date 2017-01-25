    NBA All Star GameDownload App

    NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2017: Full Rosters for US, World Teams Revealed

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 18: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors on January 18, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    The rosters for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge were revealed Wednesday, per Sean Highkin of The Athletic, with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis highlighting the World team, while Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns are the biggest names on the U.S. side.

    Rising Stars Challenge Rosters
    RepresentingPlayerTeamPosition
    United StatesDevin BookerPhoenix SunsG
    United StatesMalcolm BrogdonMilwaukee BucksG
    United StatesMarquese ChrissPhoenix SunsF
    United StatesBrandon IngramLos Angeles LakersF
    United StatesFrank KaminskyCharlotte HornetsC
    United StatesJahlil OkaforPhiladelphia 76ersC
    United StatesD'Angelo RussellLos Angeles LakersG
    United StatesJonathon SimmonsSan Antonio SpursG/F
    United StatesKarl-Anthony TownsMinnesota TimberwolvesC
    United StatesMyles TurnerIndiana PacersC
    RepresentingPlayerTeamPosition
    WorldJoel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ersC
    WorldDante ExumUtah JazzG
    WorldBuddy HieldNew Orleans PelicansG
    WorldNikola JokicDenver NuggetsC
    WorldTrey LylesUtah JazzF
    WorldEmmanuel MudiayDenver NuggetsG
    WorldJamal MurrayDenver NuggetsG
    WorldKristaps PorzingisNew York KnicksF
    WorldDomantas SabonisOklahoma City ThunderF
    WorldDario SaricPhiladelphia 76ersF

    The 76ers (Embiid and Dario Saric on the World team, Jahlil Okafor for the U.S.) and the Denver Nuggets (Nikola Jokic, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray on the World team) led all NBA squads with three selections each.

    The contest, which features the best players among the NBA's rookie and sophomore classes and is set for Feb. 17 in New Orleans, will see some of the most intriguing players in the league face off.

    Embiid, 22, has been perhaps this season's most interesting surprise. After sitting out his first two NBA seasons because of injury, he exploded for 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in just 25.3 minutes per game, establishing himself as one of the league's most defensively disruptive players after just 30 games.

    At this point (and barring injury), Embiid is a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year.

    The 2015-16 Rookie of the Year, Towns, is the top draw for the United States. Towns has been excellent in his sophomore campaign, averaging 22.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while pairing with Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine to give the T-Wolves one of the most exciting young cores in basketball.

    Russell, meanwhile—averaging a solid 14.3 points and 4.4 assists in his second season—couldn't help but tease Luke Walton after the Lakers head coach congratulated him on the selection, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

    Other names of note include Porzingis, the second-year man averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the inconsistent Knicks; Devin Booker, who is putting up 20.6 points per contest for the struggling Phoenix Suns; and Myles Turner, who has turned himself into Paul George's top running mate with the Indiana Pacers.

    Malcolm Brogdon, the 2016 second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks who has perhaps been the most consistent rookie outside of Embiid, will also make an appearance. Jokic, who has emerged as a crucial piece to build around for a Denver team that has won five of its last seven games, will play for the World squad.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 