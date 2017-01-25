NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2017: Full Rosters for US, World Teams Revealed

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The rosters for the NBA Rising Stars Challenge were revealed Wednesday, per Sean Highkin of The Athletic, with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis highlighting the World team, while Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns are the biggest names on the U.S. side.

Rising Stars Challenge Rosters Representing Player Team Position United States Devin Booker Phoenix Suns G United States Malcolm Brogdon Milwaukee Bucks G United States Marquese Chriss Phoenix Suns F United States Brandon Ingram Los Angeles Lakers F United States Frank Kaminsky Charlotte Hornets C United States Jahlil Okafor Philadelphia 76ers C United States D'Angelo Russell Los Angeles Lakers G United States Jonathon Simmons San Antonio Spurs G/F United States Karl-Anthony Towns Minnesota Timberwolves C United States Myles Turner Indiana Pacers C Representing Player Team Position World Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C World Dante Exum Utah Jazz G World Buddy Hield New Orleans Pelicans G World Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets C World Trey Lyles Utah Jazz F World Emmanuel Mudiay Denver Nuggets G World Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets G World Kristaps Porzingis New York Knicks F World Domantas Sabonis Oklahoma City Thunder F World Dario Saric Philadelphia 76ers F

The 76ers (Embiid and Dario Saric on the World team, Jahlil Okafor for the U.S.) and the Denver Nuggets (Nikola Jokic, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jamal Murray on the World team) led all NBA squads with three selections each.

The contest, which features the best players among the NBA's rookie and sophomore classes and is set for Feb. 17 in New Orleans, will see some of the most intriguing players in the league face off.

Embiid, 22, has been perhaps this season's most interesting surprise. After sitting out his first two NBA seasons because of injury, he exploded for 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in just 25.3 minutes per game, establishing himself as one of the league's most defensively disruptive players after just 30 games.

At this point (and barring injury), Embiid is a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year.

The 2015-16 Rookie of the Year, Towns, is the top draw for the United States. Towns has been excellent in his sophomore campaign, averaging 22.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while pairing with Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine to give the T-Wolves one of the most exciting young cores in basketball.

Russell, meanwhile—averaging a solid 14.3 points and 4.4 assists in his second season—couldn't help but tease Luke Walton after the Lakers head coach congratulated him on the selection, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

Other names of note include Porzingis, the second-year man averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for the inconsistent Knicks; Devin Booker, who is putting up 20.6 points per contest for the struggling Phoenix Suns; and Myles Turner, who has turned himself into Paul George's top running mate with the Indiana Pacers.

Malcolm Brogdon, the 2016 second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks who has perhaps been the most consistent rookie outside of Embiid, will also make an appearance. Jokic, who has emerged as a crucial piece to build around for a Denver team that has won five of its last seven games, will play for the World squad.