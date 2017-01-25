Ranking the NBA's 20 Best Twitter Accounts

2 of 22

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder (@RealStevenAdams)

Less retweeting, more pictures of sealfies, please.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (@Giannis_An34)

We're betting on Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential here. He made it clear over the summer he takes his NBA 2K rating seriously and used to marvel at the wonders that are smoothies.

These days, Antetokounmpo is too busy dominating the league at large to do anything more than hit "retweet" and, until recently, drum up his All-Star case. But maybe he'll be more liberal and candid again sometime in the near future (fingers crossed).

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (@KingJames)

Come for the 34-plus million followers, stay for the possibility LeBron James will subtweet teammates about the importance of fitting out versus fitting in.

Paul Pierce, Los Angeles Clippers (@paulpierce34)

Paul Pierce is still the uncle who's trying to be hip by using Twitter and kind of failing. He posted pictures of a New England Patriots hat throughout their AFC Championship victory—not of his face while wearing it, just the hat itself. And he tweeted about Homeland.

Here's hoping he never changes—and to more epic emoji fails in the future.

Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz)

If there was a Most Improved Twitter award for NBA teams, the Memphis Grizzlies would be this year's runaway favorite.