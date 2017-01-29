Australian Open 2017: Winners and Losers from Melbourne

1 of 10

Serena Williams smiles with the trophy she won at the 2017 Australian Open. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The 2017 Australian Open will go down as one of the most historic, entertaining and nostalgic Grand Slams ever.

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title, a record for the open era; Roger Federer won an 18th, breaking his own record for most Slams won by a man; and Venus Williams and Rafael Nadal made valiant comebacks after recent struggles.

Improbable matchups of Williams vs. Williams and Federer vs. Nadal in the finals developed into a magical weekend in Melbourne, Australia.

"I'd like to congratulate Rafa on an amazing comeback. I don't think either of us believed we'd be in the final of the Australian Open when we were at your academy four or five months ago. But here [we] stand," Federer told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena during the trophy ceremony.

But enough about the winners. Not everyone left Australia with their head held high.

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber all suffered shocking defeats to unseeded players.

Those three were the toast of tennis going into the tournament. Kerber and Djokovic were defending champions. Murray and Kerber were the new reigning No. 1 players.

The expected showdowns for the No. 1 ranking never materialized. Instead, fans were treated to a legends ball of sorts, as Serena and Venus, Federer and Nadal played in finals.

They are more than just legends, they hold the top two spots for most Grand Slams won among active players. The four biggest names in tennis, they represent the best of the game's past and present.

All four are winners. So who are the losers? The following are the biggest winners and losers at this year's Australian Open.