Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Nicolas Pepe and Julian Brandt

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign Angers forward Nicolas Pepe, with Everton and Newcastle United also interested in the 21-year-old.

According to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness' Dipesh Agarwal), the Ligue 1 side want €10 million (£8.5 million) for the Ivory Coast international, who has established himself as one of the French top flight's "most promising youngsters."

Per the Guardian's Ed Aarons, Hull City and Watford are also interested in Pepe and have made offers to Angers for the winger:

France-born Pepe, who can also play as a central striker, has made 18 Ligue 1 appearances in 2016-17—13 from the bench—and netted two goals and provided one assist, per WhoScored.com.

Of the Premier League clubs linked with him, Liverpool are the most high profile, which could give them the edge when it comes to snapping him up.

As noted by Agarwal, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp could be targeting Pepe in an attempt to add further depth to his forward line.

The Anfield outfit are currently enduring a a poor run of just one win in six matches in all competitions, and it seems no coincidence their slump has come at a time when Philippe Coutinho is only just back from injury and Sadio Mane is absent at the Africa Cup of Nations:

Further attacking options could be very useful for Liverpool and Klopp, and the German manager would likely relish the chance to work with and improve a player of Pepe's potential.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt is reportedly another attacking option on Klopp's radar.

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to the Guardian's Niall McVeigh, the Reds boss is "keeping one eye on [Brandt]," the 20-year-old having been hugely impressive for Leverkusen in recent seasons.

Despite his tender age, Brandt already has 83 Bundesliga appearances, having made his debut for Bayer back in 2014—he is also a Germany international.

In 2016-17, he has netted two goals and provided six assists in 17 league appearances, per WhoScored.

Given that he is a more proven talent than Pepe, Brandt would likely be a better addition to Liverpool's squad in terms of making an immediate impact.