Mike Zimmer to Have 5th Eye Surgery: Latest on Vikings Coach's Recovery

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer announced Wednesday he will have a fifth surgery on his right eye in late April, according to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Zimmer is still unable to see out of the eye, adding that the upcoming procedure will "hopefully" fix everything.

He has been plagued by eye issues for almost three months as he needed four eye surgeries between November and December.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Zimmer initially suffered damage to his eye after scratching it during Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, in what was diagnosed as a torn retina.

He underwent emergency surgery a month later on Nov. 30, and he was forced to miss the team's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

While he managed to get back to the sideline a week later, he did disclose he would need one more procedure done during the offseason.

There is no timetable for how long it could keep him away from football activities, but given how he missed minimal time during the 2016 season, it would be unlikely for him to be away for long, per Tomasson: "Honestly, I know you guys made a big deal about this eye thing, but I mean I may have worked one hour less than I normally work, you know, after those surgeries. ... There were a couple times I didn’t meet with the defense and watch some film, maybe a 30-minute session because I wasn’t supposed to look up. That’s just a couple times."

While he stated there was no correlation between his surgery and his team's performance, the Vikings continued to spiral out of the NFC playoff picture after Zimmer initially hurt his eye.

From Week 8 on, the Vikings lost seven of their last 10 games of the season after starting the season 5-1.