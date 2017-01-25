Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Anthony Martial, Goncalo Guedes Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly remain adamant that Anthony Martial will not be allowed to leave the club on loan this month despite his inability to secure a regular starting spot under manager Jose Mourinho.

That's according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, who has noted that with Memphis Depay departed for Lyon and Ashley Young linked with a possible move to China, the Red Devils don't have great depth on the left flank.

Per the report, even though the France international was not included in the squad for the team's clash with Stoke City on Saturday, "United have no intention of letting [Martial] leave this month." However, Luckhurst added that Martial "is struggling to impress [Mourinho] this season."

Martial has reportedly yet to fully convince Mourinho. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Martial's last start for United came against Liverpool in the Premier League, when he was up against Reds youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold. After a bright start, the 21-year-old's influence on the contest waned, and he was replaced after 65 minutes.

Luckhurst commented on the appetite showed by the winger during that game, when he was willing to put in a shift off the ball, too:

However, it's his work in possession that has not been up to scratch as of late, with Martial netting just twice in the Premier League all season.

In his debut term, defenders struggled to cope with the pace and penetration he brought to the team off the left flank. Even as United's main attacking threat, the youngster seemed to relish the responsibility being thrust upon him, and the relentless nature of his surges forward were key to all their best work in the final third.

After signing Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the attacking onus has been shared around at Old Trafford, with Martial now a squad player instead of one of the first names in XI. Mourinho will be looking for him to battle for his spot in the side again between now and the end of the campaign.

Goncalo Guedes Close to Paris Saint-Germain Switch

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Goncalo Guedes from Benfica, with RMC (h/t Get French Football News) reporting the youngster is set for a medical with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

According to the piece, Portuguese reports stated PSG have had to battle with the Red Devils and Monaco to secure the prodigious winger, who is set to sign on until 2021 after a fee of €30 million (£25.5 million) was agreed between the two clubs.

Guedes, still just 20 years old, has long been rated as one of the brightest prospects in European football. Here is why so many elite sides are said to have been keeping a close eye on him:

The youngster has kicked on in the 2016-17 season. While he has previously showcased glimpses of real class from wide positions, there have been times this season when the Lisbon giants have looked to him to lead the line, too. With his technical quality and direct style, he's also been effective.

Per Tom Williams of AFP, although he's an exciting prospect for PSG, the squad doesn't look particularly balanced as things stand:

With the likes of Martial, Pogba, Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford on their books, Guedes would have been another excellent addition to an exciting young squad at Old Trafford. For the kind of sum aforementioned and the potential he possesses, the Red Devils may lament not getting him on board.