Roger Goodell Comments on Potentially Handing Tom Brady Lombardi Trophy

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could find themselves on the same podium Feb. 5 if Brady and the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Goodell handing over the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the quarterback would be an interesting sight, considering the long Deflategate saga.

Goodell told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd on Wednesday that he would have no issues interacting with Brady.

"Not for a second...it would be an honor," Goodell told Cowherd (via ESPN's Darren Rovell).

He added that the 39-year-old QB, who will be playing for his fifth Super Bowl ring in Houston, is "one of the all-time greats," per Michael Giardi of CSN New England.

But Brady and Goodell publicly battled for 18 months after reports emerged that the Patriots deflated football during the 2015 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The league suspended Brady in 2015, but Judge Richard M. Berman rescinded the suspension in court. Brady played the entire 2015 season, but Goodell went to the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which reinstated the suspension for 2016. Brady gave up the fight in July and sat out the first four games of the season.

His absence did little to affect his game or the Patriots' season, as Brady passed for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions while rolling through the AFC.

Goodell has not been back to Gillette Stadium since the fateful AFC Championship Game two years ago. He went to the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta on Sunday.

He insisted his avoidance of Foxborough is not due to safety concerns, per Kevin Duffy of MassLive:

Listen, we had two great games. I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can. We have two great games, and you've got to choose. Frankly, the focus should be on the players.

While Goodell won't have to go into that lion's den with the Super Bowl in Houston, he will likely face the brunt of Patriots fans who make their way to Texas.

If New England is able to find a way past Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Co., the NFL world will finally get to see the awkward reunion on the 50-yard line at NRG Stadium.