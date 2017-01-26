    NBADownload App

    NBA B/R Kicks of the Week: Best on Court for NBA Week 14

    Giancarlo Ferrari-KingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017

    1 of 6

      Gary Dineen/Getty Images

      Are you ready for another hearty dose of Bleacher Report's kicks of the week?

      Take our word for it: The past seven days of NBA footwear action have been total madness. Between Air Jordan retros, Nike's "CNY" campaign launching and fresh colorways of signature models hitting the floor, there were plenty of distinct options to choose from.

      What you're about to get into are the top five choices we selected from the week that was.

    Greg Monroe: Air Jordan 31 'CNY'

    2 of 6

      Who: Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe

      Sneaker Worn: Air Jordan 31 "CNY"

      Greg Monroe enters our list for the first time thanks to his selection of the Air Jordan 31 "CNY." Short for "Chinese New Year," these kicks are part of Nike's global embrace of the holiday.

      Lost in the shuffle of recent sneaker signings was the deal Monroe inked with Jordan Brand in 2015. Since joining Michael's team, he's displayed a pretty unique lineup of signature Air Jordan kicks—you can check out a few selections on his Instagram account.

      The "CNY" branding facilitates a white-coated base, black toe box and silver-and-gold linings with a translucent sole to boot. It's a beautiful shoe that has helped keep the Air Jordan 31 alive and well in 2017.

    Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3 'Black/Red'

    3 of 6

      Jason Miller/Getty Images

      Who: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving

      Sneaker Worn: Nike Kyrie 3 "Black/Red"

      The Nike Kyrie 3 continues its run toward the peak of Sneaker Mountain thanks to a constant push of unique colorways. Lacing up a pair versus the Sacramento Kings on January 25, the Cavs' guard used a "Black/Red" cut to grab our collective attention.

      Aside from aesthetics, these sneakers remain performance monsters. An airy, lightweight sole molded together with a compact forefoot creates a feeling of movement you don't get with a lot of current kicks out there.

      Irving's frequent use of colorways also has given consumers more of an opportunity to nab a pair for themselves. The "Black/Red" Kyrie 3 worn against the Kings is proof of that notion coming to life.

    Jabari Parker: Air Jordan XII 'Player Exclusive'

    4 of 6

      Gary Dineen/Getty Images

      Who: Milwakuee Bucks forward Jabari Parker

      Sneaker Worn: Air Jordan XII "Player Exclusive"

      The Air Jordan XII belongs in the sneaker Hall of Fame for two critical reasons. First, this shoe was worn by MJ during the infamous Flu Game against the Utah Jazz in 1997—for more details on this story, read Bleacher Report's full recap here.

      On top of that, the Air Jordan XII was tasked with replacing the Air Jordan XI, arguably the most influential sneaker since the Air Jordan III's release. In that sense, it was a success.

      Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker has continued to give this shoe life, all these years later. Lining up against the Houston Rockets on January 23, Parker unveiled a dope green-and-white "Player Exclusive" rendition.

      Anytime an Air Jordan XII is worn by a player in the NBA, it deserves love. For that alone, we thank Parker for his efforts.

    James Harden: Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'Imma Be a Star'

    5 of 6

      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      Who: Houston Rockets guard James Harden

      Sneaker Worn: Adidas Harden Vol. 1  "Imma Be a Star"

      James Harden's sneaker choice on January 23 fits perfectly with his development as an elite NBA point guard. The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Imma Be a Star" is a visual winner.

      The shoe uses gold accents and sprinkles to gloss over an all-black silhouette. It's a reminder of how dope the Harden Vol. 1 can be when dressed correctly.

      Look out for future colorways—as we've seen Harden put forth all season—of the Harden Vol. 1. It remains the most exciting and provocative Adidas hoops shoe on the market.

    Carmelo Anthony: Melo M13 'Blue'

    6 of 6

      Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

      Who: New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony

      Sneaker Worn: Jordan Melo M13 "Blue"

      Carmelo Anthony's tenure with the New York Knicks might be traveling down a gravly road, but his footwear game remains vigorous. 

      Jordan Brand and Anthony's Melo M13 has taken form over the last few months, displaying a series of distinct colorways. Unlike a lot of Melo's competitors in the sneaker sphere, Melo's kicks have been reliant on singular tones to carry the product.

      Taking on the Indiana Pacers, Melo wore a "Blue" version of his jagged kicks. The sneaker, dressed in all sorts of blue, remained defiant thanks to the multiple patterns and grooves it uses.

       

      All production information and release dates via Nike News and Adidas News, unless noted otherwise.

