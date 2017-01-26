NBA B/R Kicks of the Week: Best on Court for NBA Week 14

1 of 6

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Are you ready for another hearty dose of Bleacher Report's kicks of the week?

Take our word for it: The past seven days of NBA footwear action have been total madness. Between Air Jordan retros, Nike's "CNY" campaign launching and fresh colorways of signature models hitting the floor, there were plenty of distinct options to choose from.

What you're about to get into are the top five choices we selected from the week that was.