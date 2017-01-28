National Signing Day 2017: Top Uncommitted Recruits to Watch

Devonta Smith / Credit: Scout

National signing day is the most anticipated event of the college football offseason. A handful of top prospects will finally reveal their commitments, simultaneously bolstering a program and leaving a hole on a different roster.

No player is required to sign a national letter of intent—and delaying can be smart—but it's the first day that non-December graduates are allowed to officially pen their decisions.

Although most of 2017's best players have either enrolled early or are already pledged to a school, each of Scout's four highest-ranked uncommitted talents are 5-stars.

Marvin Wilson, Defensive Tackle

Overall Ranking: 10 | Position Ranking: 1

Marvin Wilson has the makings of a dominant interior presence on the field, but the 6'4", 329-pound defensive tackle is busy owning the headlines right now.

"Right now, I'm at the peak of my process," Wilson told Bleacher Report's Damon Sayles. "It's almost over, and I'm ready to get it over with, to get to signing day and commit."

By no means is Wilson fast, but he's sudden off the line of scrimmage. Combine that with excellent power, and he possesses the elite tools college coaches hope to find in a D-line prospect.

His final five includes Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida. Wilson has visited each of the first four schools, and an existing relationship with former Texas coach Charlie Strong led to USF making the cut.

As signing day approaches, Wilson is heavily linked to LSU. He rated a trip to Baton Rouge as a "12" on a scale of one to 10, according to Courtney Roland of TigerBait.com. Still, each of Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma have made in-home visits.

Wilson will announce his decision on MaxPreps.

Aubrey Solomon, Defensive Tackle

Overall Ranking: 11 | Position Ranking: 2

After committing to Michigan in June 2016, Aubrey Solomon backed off his pledge two months later. That hasn't stopped the Wolverines from recruiting the 6'3", 304-pound defensive tackle.

However, Jim Harbaugh and Co. are battling the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Southern California for Solomon's signature.

Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue called Solomon a "wrecking ball up the middle" because of the 5-star's speed and size.

Michigan has long been considered the team to beat, but Ryan Bartow of 247Sports noted Solomon said Alabama holds a slight edge. USC received the most recent official visit, though both the Trojans and Georgia must hope their final pushes were enough.

ESPN will broadcast Solomon's choice.

Joseph Lewis, Wide Receiver

Overall Ranking: 24 | Position Ranking: 2

USC must replace JuJu Smith-Schuster, a dynamic receiver who declared early for the NFL draft. Fortunately for Clay Helton and the coaching staff, the Trojans are in excellent position to land local 5-star Joseph Lewis.

Arizona State and Oregon—both of which Lewis visited in October—are playing catch-up with the hometown school and Nebraska. According to Shotgun Spratling of Scout, Lewis said he was "basically down to USC and Nebraska" but wouldn't rule out other schools.

While the 6'2 ½" speedster is dangerous on vertical routes, he's also tough to bring down at first contact and turn screens or other quick-hitters into sizable gains—if not long touchdowns.

Lewis collected 142 receptions for 3,160 yards and 24 scores during his varsity career, according to MaxPreps. Despite missing a few games as a senior due to an ankle injury, he averaged an explosive 26.4 yards per catch.

MaxPreps will show Lewis picking his collegiate destination.

Devonta Smith, Wide Receiver

Overall Ranking: 26 | Position Ranking: 3

Alabama, LSU and Miami have led the charge for Devonta Smith, but Florida State is trying to make a late impression. The 5-star took a surprise trip to Tallahassee shortly after an official visit to nearby LSU, per Josh Newberg of 247Sports.

The draw to Alabama is obvious, and Miami has a connection with Smith because of Mark Richt. While at Georgia, the coach received a commitment from Smith, who opened his recruitment after the school parted ways with Richt.

Although Smith stands an unimposing 6'1" and 167 pounds, his quickness more than atones for a lack of stature. In addition to that impressive speed, he displays outstanding ball skills. Smith isn't afraid to expose his body and make a catch in traffic.

The four schools will need to navigate a crowded room to snag Smith's commitment, though. Alabama and LSU stand out, but Miami received the wideout's final visit, and FSU could be a factor.

All recruiting information via Scout. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.