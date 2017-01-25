Copa del Rey 2017: Wednesday's Quarter-Final, Leg 2 Results and Reaction

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Real Madrid crashed out of the 2016-17 Copa del Rey at the hands of Celta Vigo on Wednesday after a 2-2 second-leg draw at Balaidos saw Los Blancos downed 4-3 on aggregate in their quarter-final tie.

Zinedine Zidane's men twice came back from a goal down as they looked to reach the last four but could not find the win they needed to advance.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid secured their spot in the last four thanks to a 2-2 draw at Eibar. Diego Simeone's side had won the opening leg 3-0 and were never in any real danger of losing their grip on the tie, especially after Jose Gimenez opened the scoring at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Read on for a recap of Wednesday's Copa action.

Copa del Rey 2017: Wednesday Results Home Result (on aggregate) Away Eibar 2-2 (2-5) Atletico Madrid Celta Vigo 2-2 (4-3) Real Madrid BBC Sport

Wednesday Recap

Having been shocked by Celta at the Santiago Bernabeu in the opening leg, Real ideally needed a fast start on Wednesday as they attempted to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

However, they were 1-0 down on the night—and 3-1 down on aggregate—on the stroke of half-time when Danilo turned John Guidetti's shot into his own net.

There was little to suggest Real would work their way back into the tie at the beginning of the second half, but, inevitably, just after the hour, Cristiano Ronaldo gave his side hope as he whipped in a terrific free-kick, per La Liga:

Sergio Ramos then put a close-range header wide before Karim Benzema went close. Real were knocking on the door as they looked to force extra time, but it was Celta who found the net next as Daniel Wass finished off a tidy move with a guided finish in the 85th minute.

Substitute Lucaz Vasquez set up a grandstand finish as he headed an equaliser from Benzema's cross in the 90th minute, but Celta held on to deservedly book a spot in the semi-finals, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Atleti were always likely to be comfortable in their second leg against Eibar, and they took a 4-0 aggregate lead after an uneventful first half when Gimenez headed home Nicolas Gaitan's corner in the 49th minute.

Hosts Eibar hinted at the most unlikely of comebacks when substitute Sergi Enrich scored from a rebound before Pedro Leon made it 2-1 on the night with 10 minutes remaining, per Corrigan:

However, in the 85th minute, Juanfran lobbed Yoel from the edge of the box to re-establish Atleti's three-goal cushion and secure their place in the semi-finals.