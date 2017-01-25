WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Just days from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, the brand's women's division took center stage Wednesday night for an explosive and volatile final showdown.

Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross and women's champion Asuka engaged in a physical confrontation that added more heat to a match that already has the potential to steal the show out from underneath the bigger, more hyped bouts on the show.

Ember Moon and Liv Morgan, seeking championship opportunity, squared off in a battle of respect. Which woman would score the win that propelled her into title contention? Fans of the WWE Network-based brand found out.

No Way Jose and Eric Young rounded out another entertaining broadcast that provided final hype for Saturday's massive card.

How did each segment and match grade out?

Take a look for yourself.