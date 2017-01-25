WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 25
Just days from NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, the brand's women's division took center stage Wednesday night for an explosive and volatile final showdown.
Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Nikki Cross and women's champion Asuka engaged in a physical confrontation that added more heat to a match that already has the potential to steal the show out from underneath the bigger, more hyped bouts on the show.
Ember Moon and Liv Morgan, seeking championship opportunity, squared off in a battle of respect. Which woman would score the win that propelled her into title contention? Fans of the WWE Network-based brand found out.
No Way Jose and Eric Young rounded out another entertaining broadcast that provided final hype for Saturday's massive card.
How did each segment and match grade out?
Take a look for yourself.
Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan
A week after Liv Morgan confronted her, challenging her to a match to determine which woman should be the next to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship, Ember Moon looked to continue her winning ways by defeating the New Jersey native.
Each competitor took turns controlling the short match, trapping their opponent in a submission. As such, both women got to fight from underneath and mount babyface comebacks.
Eventually, Moon delivered the Eclipse to score the win and take one step closer to the top prize for female wrestlers in NXT.
Result
Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was a match that felt very much like two women trying to pack too much into the short window they had to work with.
They handled the pressure well, and Moon continues to look like a star. Morgan needs fine-tuning, for sure, but she continues to improve and has the makings of a plucky underdog.
A fun match that should serve as the emphasis for Moon's advancement up the card and out of her monotonous holding pattern.
No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves
A week ago, Kona Reeves took exception to No Way Jose not coming to his aid when he suffered an attack at the hands of Sanity. Wednesday, they settled their differences in singles action.
Jose withstood a significant bit of offense from Reeves and finished him with a pop-up punch for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Jose had an interview interrupted by "The Drifter," Elias Samson.
The controversial competitor sang a song about Jose, to which the fun-loving Superstar responded by poking fun at him and then fending him off with a flurry of offense to close out the segment.
Result
No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves.
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match between Jose and Reeves was a nice surprise in that it represents NXT's attention to detail. What felt like a completely meaningless segment original was recalled and turned into something more significant than it had any right to be.
The introduction of the Jose-Drifter feud may have some fans cringing, but Samson has always been an underrated character in need of a feud that elevated him past squash matches.
He has that, against a character that knows how to draw decent babyface reactions.
Eric Young vs. Chris Atkins
A week after leaving Tye Dillinger lying in the center of the squared circle, Eric Young was in action against Chris Atkins.
The unknown competitor never had a chance as Young pummeled him, mocking Dillinger's "10" counts while doing so.
Young finished Atkins off with the wheelbarrow neckbreaker and grabbed a microphone immediately after the bell.
"Choices," he yelled in reference to Dillinger before Killian Dain, the newest member of the Sanity faction, exploded across the ring with a senton to the fallen enhancement competitor.
Result
Eric Young defeated Chris Atkins.
Grade
C
Analysis
Sanity is finally starting to build momentum for itself, but NXT Creative must to a better job of defining exactly what the faction is. As of now, it is still a mystery. While that may draw interest, it can also bore the audience as it waits and waits for the point of a given act.
The Young-Dillinger feud was a wise one as The Perfect 10 is so incredibly over, Young will be established as a hated villain by default. Now, the biggest question remaining for all involved is where the story goes from here.
Asuka Confronts Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross
Dasha Fuentes and general manager William Regal introduced Billie Kay and Peyton Royce to the NXT Universe ahead of Saturday night's TakeOver: San Antonio, where they (along with Nikki Cross) will challenge NXT women's champion Asuka in a Fatal 4-Way match.
Kay and Royce condescendingly dismissed Fuentes and Regal before cutting an arrogant promo on their opponents, in which they essentially vowed to work together to dethrone Asuka.
Nikki Cross made her way to the ring, followed promptly by Asuka.
The heels retreated as the champion and her unstable contender came face-to-face. Before they could fight, Kay and Royce attacked from behind. Cross and Asuka fought back and again stared each other down before security hit the ring to ruin the festivities.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This segment not only put over Saturday's title bout, but it also previewed the story fans can expect to see come bell time.
Royce and Kay will attempt to use the numbers game to their advantage, though they will likely turn on each other if the opportunity arises. Nikki Cross has a strange obsession with Asuka and clearly wants the gold. Asuka, on the other hand, hates everyone.
Factor in the incredible tension between the latter two competitors and what should be their first real interaction between the ropes and you have a match that should have NXT fans glued to their sets.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!