Super Bowl 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions

It's not every year that NFL fans are treated to an offensive air show in the Super Bowl, but that will be the case in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, when the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons match up for what could be one of the highest-scoring affairs in league history.

New England heads into the matchup as a three-point favorite, and the total is 58.5, per OddsShark.

That makes this clash the largest over-under in the Super Bowl Era, as OddsShark demonstrates in this history of Super Bowl odds. It's also the highest since Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, which featured a total of 57.

Though the Patriots are favored, New England has gone just 1-4 against the spread in its last five Super Bowl matchups. However, per OddsShark, "the team that wins almost always covers the spread as well."

Let's dive a little deeper into these odds and some prop bets ahead of Super Bowl LI.

Date Location Time TV AFC NFC Point Spread Prediction Feb. 5 NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas 6:30 p.m. ET Fox New England Atlanta NE -3 Patriots Odds via OddsShark

Odds and Prop Bets Guide

Serious bettors will use the point spread and the over-under to wager on the outcome of the matchup between the Patriots and Falcons, but prop bets allow even the most casual fan to get in on the action and have something on the line come Super Bowl Sunday.

The prop bets begin even before the game action does.

For instance, an easy way to get in on the betting early on is to place a wager on the length of the national anthem, which country star Luke Bryan is performing this year.

It may inform your wager to know that when Bryan sang the national anthem in 2012 at the MLB All-Star Game, OddsShark's Rob Trites clocked his performance at two minutes, three seconds.

Let's move on to the halftime show. Given her penchant for theatrical performances, there is no shortage of prop bets concerning Lady Gaga's halftime concert.

Bets include wardrobe changes, for which the total current sits at two (-120/-120). That's an easy one to take the over on; since she's the headliner, you can assume that Gaga will change her ensemble at least three times.

You can also bet on the color of Gaga's hair (blonde or non-blonde), whether she'll bare her midriff and whether she'll wear a pink hat.

The betting doesn't stop when the game ends. You can also bet on which player will win the MVP award, and heading into the game, you can be sure that New England's Tom Brady is a safe pick.

Even if Patriots rushers LeGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis score two touchdowns or do something otherwise heroic, this is Brady's team, and this year has been a redemption of sorts for him, regardless of how you feel about him and the Patriots. He would have to have a terrible performance to be snubbed for MVP should the Patriots win.

And, of course, if the Falcons win, the same goes for Matt Ryan.

Julio Jones could nab the award with a big performance, but Ryan is the presumptive league MVP, and therefore he'd likely be the game MVP too.

Odds via OddsShark and current as of Jan. 25.