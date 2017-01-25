Ronda Rousey Attended Standing Rock Protest Against Dakota Access Pipeline

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC star Ronda Rousey traveled to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota last week to bring protestors of the Dakota Access Pipeline project "fresh fruit, veggies, bread, tents and a wood-burning stove," according to TMZ Sports.

Fellow Olympic judo athlete Pauline Macias joined her and shared an image of the pair at the protest site:

Macias wrote on the post: "I had one of the best road trips of my life with @rondarousey to deliver supplies to the protesters at Standing Rock! This was such an incredible experience, and I can't thank my friend enough for allowing me to be a part of it!"

The Standing Rock Sioux, who sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that approved the Dakota Access Pipeline, claimed the project would threaten their "environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance," according to Darran Simon and Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN.com.

The tribe also feared the pipeline could contaminate its water supply under the Missouri River and has protested—along with others in objection to the project—at the construction site.

Proponents of the project have claimed that the pipeline is the most cost-efficient and environmentally responsible means of transporting crude oil.

Former President Barack Obama had blocked the project from continuing late in his second term, though Tuesday, President Donald Trump revived the pipeline.

Rousey, 29, quietly brought supplies to those protesting. She traditionally operates from under a glaring spotlight, especially in the Octagon, where she's lost her last two fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Rousey was arguably the most dominant MMA fighter in the world, period, during her peak, defending her UFC bantamweight title six times, ending most of those fights with her signature armbar. Now, though, it remains unclear if she will continue her fighting career or retire from the sport.