Drew Brees: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Saints QB's Future

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees recently revealed his plan to play out the final year of his contract before addressing his future, and general manager Mickey Loomis supported that approach Tuesday.

Brees Won't Talk Contract Until After 2017 Season

Wednesday, Jan. 25

According to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune, Loomis is content to play the waiting game with his superstar signal-caller: "Drew's at that point in his career where for him, I think it's a, 'How do I feel?' He had a great season, I think he's planning on having another great season, and then we'll go from there."

Brees has one year remaining on his deal at a cap hit of $19 million, per Spotrac.

According to Katzenstein, the 38-year-old veteran said the following about his situation at the conclusion of the regular season: "Listen, so I signed a one-year extension, so that was this year and then next year. And so I plan on playing that out and just allowing things to take form and take shape here for next year and putting forth my absolute best effort to help us win a division championship and then a world championship."

Although the Saints finished 7-9 for the third consecutive year, Brees enjoyed a great statistical season by completing 70 percent of his passes for an NFL-best 5,208 yards and 37 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

The former Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer was named to his 10th career Pro Bowl for his efforts.

While Brees continues to play at a high level, significant improvements are needed by a defense that ranked 31st in the NFL in 2016 if the Saints are going to contend for a playoff spot in 2017.