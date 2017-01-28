The Most Disappointing Stars so Far in the 2016-17 NHL Season

2 of 11

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With 11 goals and 19 points in 41 games, Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan could reach 20 goals and 40 points this season. However, these aren't the numbers expected of a winger with an average salary-cap hit of $7.25 million through 2021-22.

Earlier in Ryan's career, he had four straight 30-goal seasons with the Anaheim Ducks from 2008-09 to 2011-12. Acquired by the Ottawa Senators in 2013, the 29-year-old has exceeded 20 goals and 50 points twice since then.

Ryan's production with the Senators isn't close to the numbers he put up with the Ducks. Still, he finished among their top five scorers in each of the last three seasons. In 2016-17, however, he's sitting ninth among the Sens' scoring leaders.

Things seemed to come to a head on Jan. 7 when Ryan was scratched from the lineup against the Washington Capitals. On Jan. 11, the Ottawa Sun's Don Brennan reported neither Ryan nor head coach Guy Boucher elaborated on the matter. In the nine games since then, Ryan's produced five points. Perhaps the benching will help him snap out of his disappointing effort this season.