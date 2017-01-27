Chelsea vs. Brentford: FA Cup 2017 Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea take on Championship side Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday as manager Antonio Conte continues his pursuit of a domestic double in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League leaders will be heavy favourites to prevail against the Bees—15th in the English second tier—especially given they are at home, where they have won their last nine games on the bounce.

Fellow west Londoners Brentford will be eager to topple their auspicious opponents and will hope to take advantage if, as expected, Conte fields a weakened side in advance of two huge Premier League clashes against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Read on for a full preview of the match, along with viewing details and the latest team news:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: FS1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Team News

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Gary Cahill could reportedly be rested by Conte for Saturday's tie after his clash of heads with Ryan Mason in Chelsea's defeat of Hull City last time out, which left the Tigers midfielder hospitalised with a fractured skull, per Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard.

Per Johnson, a number of fringe players are also reportedly "in the frame for a rare start," including John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic, Kurt Zouma, Ola Aina and Nathan Ake.

For Bournemouth, forward Scott Hogan is unlikely to be involved as he continues to be linked with a move to West Ham United, per the Evening Standard's Tom Doyle.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Terry, Zouma; Ivanovic, Chalobah, Fabregas, Ake, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi

Predicted Brentford Lineup: Bentley; Egan, Dean, Bjelland; Colin, McEachran, Woods, Yennaris, Field; Swayers, Vibe

Preview

At the same stage of the FA Cup back in 2013, Chelsea needed a late Fernando Torres goal to earn a 2-2 draw and fourth-round replay against then-League One Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Blues subsequently won the replay 4-0 thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Oscar, Frank Lampard and Terry.

Only one of those players now remains at the west London club and captain Terry is enduring a far from stellar season—he was sent off in Chelsea's 4-1 FA Cup third-round defeat of Peterborough United earlier this month.

However, it would be little surprise if Conte's Chelsea were to subject Dean Smith's Brentford side to a similarly heavy defeat on Saturday.

The Blues have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions while the Bees' recent record shows 2-1 reverses in the Championship to both Wigan Athletic and Newcastle United.

Chelsea responded excellently to their 13-game winning streak in the league coming to an end against Spurs earlier this month—they subsequently won their next three games.

Morale under Conte continues to be very high:

And, with fringe players likely to get a run out, they will all be eager to prove they are worthy of more regular game time.

If Conte does leave the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante out of his starting XI then Brentford will have a better chance of causing an upset, or potentially forcing a replay.

However, given that Conte has quality players like Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi to bring in, and the fact that it is at Stamford Bridge, it would still be a huge surprise were Smith's side to still be in the competition come Sunday's fifth-round draw.