Ranking the Top Candidates for 2017 High School Basketball Player of the Year

Michael Porter Jr.

Now that a good chunk of the high school basketball season has been completed it is time to see which players are in prime position to be considered player of the year.

For this type of award at the high school level a player needs to be apart of a winning program while also putting up good individual numbers. Playing against a tough or national schedule is also a key part of being in the equation since some players are putting up great numbers against top-notch competition.

Here's a look at eight players who are firmly in the race for Player of the Year honors. The list has six seniors and two juniors as some players are making moves with huge high school seasons.

Recruiting ratings via Scout.com.

Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and information were obtained firsthand.