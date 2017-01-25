Ranking the Top Candidates for 2017 High School Basketball Player of the Year
Now that a good chunk of the high school basketball season has been completed it is time to see which players are in prime position to be considered player of the year.
For this type of award at the high school level a player needs to be apart of a winning program while also putting up good individual numbers. Playing against a tough or national schedule is also a key part of being in the equation since some players are putting up great numbers against top-notch competition.
Here's a look at eight players who are firmly in the race for Player of the Year honors. The list has six seniors and two juniors as some players are making moves with huge high school seasons.
Recruiting ratings via Scout.com.
Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and information were obtained firsthand.
8. Kevin Knox
Measurables: 6'8", 205 pounds
High school and hometown: Tampa Catholic High School; Tampa, Florida
Why his season stands out: One of the nation's premier uncommitted seniors, Knox is having a huge senior season as the McDonald's All-American is averaging close to 28 points and 10 rebounds per game for Tampa Catholic.
Playing a tougher schedule than in season's past, Knox has helped his school to a 15-5 mark as he recently scored 27 points in a loss to powerhouse Montverde Academy. Knox is still considering Duke, Florida State, Kentucky and North Carolina.
7. Zion Williamson
Measurables: 6'6", 225 pounds
High school and hometown: Spartanburg Day School; Spartanburg, South Carolina
Why his season stands out: The junior has become a national sensation thanks to his unbelievable acrobatics on YouTube mixtapes. When Drake is wearing your high school jersey like he did with Williamson, you know you're doing something right.
As for actual numbers, Williamson hasn't played the toughest competition at Spartanburg Day, but he has dominated the schools that he's faced as he's racked up multiple 40-point outings this season. Williamson is also the People's Champ of high school basketball. With 172,000 Instagram followers and 26,000 Twitter followers a lot of people have become fans of Williamson's game.
6. Wendell Carter
Measurables: 6'10", 240 pounds
High school and hometown: Pace Academy; Atlanta, GA
Why his season stands out: Heading to Duke after finishing his senior season, Carter is having an outstanding season playing all over the floor on the offensive end but his team hasn't played the best against a tough national schedule.
At 10-8, Pace Academy has lost some close, tough games but Carter has delivered the goods with a number of double-double performances. In a loss against The Patrick School and Kentucky commit Nick Richards, Carter soundly outplayed the 5-star big man as he finished with 28 points, 18 rebounds and four steals.
5. Collin Sexton
Measurables: 6'2", 175 pounds
High school and hometown: Pebblebrook High School; Mableton, Georgia
Why his season stands out: The high-intensity senior is piling up huge scoring numbers, including a ridiculous 53 points and 11 three-pointers during his high school's Senior Night earlier this week. Already a gifted scorer with a propensity for playing hard on both ends, Sexton has improved a streaky perimeter jumper and made it a weapon, making it nearly impossible for defenders to stop him at the high school level.
The Alabama commit will now look to add some hardware before the end of the season as Pebblebrook has lost in the state title game the last two seasons. If Sexton averages more than 30 points per game (which he's already doing at over 32 points per game) and captures the state title he'll be in the conversation as one of the nation's best guards.
4. Trevon Duval
Measurables: 6'3", 190 pounds
High school and hometown: IMG Academy; Bradenton, Florida
Why his season stands out: Spending his senior season at IMG Academy, Duval is still putting up good numbers and winning a lot of games while playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. The acrobatic finishing ability is still there from Duval but now he's playing under more control and making smarter decisions with so many talented teammates around him.
IMG Academy holds a 20-1 record on the season and Duval has performed against many of the nation's best teams so his schedule plays a factor in his ranking here.
3. Marvin Bagley III
Measurables: 6'11", 220 pounds
High school and hometown: Sierra Canyon School; Chatsworth, CA
Why his season stands out: The nation's top junior is making his presence felt in a big way at Sierra Canyon as they pulled off the huge win over La Lumiere at the HoopHall Classic. Bagley finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in that one as he's helped his team to an outstanding 17-1 start.
Also the MVP of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, Bagley has been consistently productive against the best teams in the country and he's already commanding double teams from nearly all opponents. Williamson is having an impressive junior season but Bagley is still the top player and prospect in the class.
2. DeAndre Ayton
Measurables: 7'0", 245 pounds
High school and hometown: Hillcrest Hoops; Phoenix, Arizona
Why his season stands out: Still the nation's top big man, Ayton is a double-double machine who runs the floor well and has so many skills of a new-age center. Not many guys around 7' can knock down jumpers like Ayton can and his ability to knock down free throws is another bonus to his developing game.
Ayton also has the advantage of playing well in head-to-head matchups with elite big men as he's registered two double-doubles against 5-star big man Mohamed Bamba this season. Also playing a national schedule, Ayton will continue to get showcase games the rest of the season to state his case for the top spot.
1. Michael Porter Jr.
Measurables: 6'10", 210 pounds
High school and hometown: Nathan Hale High School; Seattle, Washington
Why his season stands out: The best player in the country this season as been Porter Jr. as he's moved to a new state and continued to dominate the high school level. From a win-loss perspective, Nathan Hale went 3-18 last season and is now 15-0 with wins over storied programs like Oak Hill Academy and Sierra Canyon
Porter is a huge reason why. The jumbo wing put up 36 points, five rebounds and four assists in the win over Oak Hill while also scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds against Marvin Bagley and Sierra Canyon. Washington has a potential superstar hitting campus next season as Porter tries to help them to a turnaround as well.
