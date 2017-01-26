NY Knicks Trade-Value Rankings Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline
If the New York Knicks want to shake up their roster before the NBA's Feb. 23 trade deadline, they'll have to get creative. Though the last few weeks have seen some improved play on both ends of the court, they don't have too many assets that would interest the league's 29 other organizations.
Three players fall into the untouchable category; they must be viewed by New York as long-term building blocks. Another six, including a few surprisingly prominent names, boast little to no trade value.
That leaves just six players who the team could reasonably move for notable returns, though "notable" is relative for this organization. The ones at the bottom of the rankings may bring back little more than second-round picks, while only the top two have a chance to earn first-round selections.
Untouchables
Willy Hernangomez, C, 22 Years Old
Though Willy Hernangomez hasn't yet carved out a large role in the New York Knicks' rotation, he's getting enough run to prove he's a keeper. The rookie already looks like a future floor-spacing option in the frontcourt, and his defense has made a significant impact on the team's present level.
Whether he's paired with Kristaps Porzingis or used as a key reserve for the next few years, he's a building block. Players don't need to serve as franchise centerpieces to be untouchables, especially when they're on rookie-scale deals that make pursuing free agents easier.
Mindaugas Kuzminskas, SF, 27 Years Old
The other international rookie has already left an indelible impact on the offensive end. Though Mindaugas Kuzminskas is averaging just six points per game (15.9 per 36 minutes), he's doing so while shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from downtown and 81.8 percent at the charity stripe.
As the Lithuanian small forward grows more comfortable operating against NBA defenses, he'll only become increasingly dangerous. And that's a tantalizing proposition for a Knicks organization in dire need of upside, since he's spent his first campaign looking smooth and in control whenever head coach Jeff Hornacek deploys him.
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C, 21 Years Old
New York's resident unicorn isn't going anywhere. Even though the team's unwillingness to let him serve as a primary center and lack of desire to feature him as a scorer has hindered his growth as a sophomore, it's not hard to see the potential oozing forth whenever he plays.
Porzingis has as much upside as any player in the NBA. He's beloved in Madison Square Garden. He's on a rookie deal.
He's not available.
Little to No Trade Value
Justin Holiday, SG, 27 Years Old
The not-so-young-anymore shooting guard has now received chances with the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks, but he's failed to carve out a significant role in any location. This is (by far) the best he's ever played, but he won't hold much appeal on the trade market without substantial improvement as a three-point marksman (37.4 percent in 2016-17) or on defense.
Maurice Ndour, PF, 24 Years Old
While it's encouraging that Maurice Ndour was able to ink a two-year deal with the Knicks, he's the living embodiment of a soon-to-be career journeyman. His hustle and and defensive tenacity will endear him to fanbases, but he lacks the upside necessary to fetch any sort of return if New York were to dangle him before the trade deadline.
Joakim Noah, C, 31 Years Old
Though Joakim Noah can still play above-average defense and flash some playmaking skills at the center position, no team will be willing to pay a noteworthy price to acquire him. He'll turn 32 years old near the end of February, and he's quite clearly past his prime. Plus, the Knicks made the inexplicable decision to sign him to a four-year deal worth $72 million this past summer, and no one wants to take on that long-term investment.
Marshall Plumlee, C, 24 Years Old
If the Knicks want to move their 24-year-old rookie center, they'll need to show other teams what he can do. Marshall Plumlee has shot the ball efficiently (75.0 field-goal percentage) and played solid defense, but he's appeared in just five games and logged a grand total of 57 minutes.
Derrick Rose, PG, 28 Years Old
Yes, Derrick Rose has played significantly better offensive basketball this year than he has in the past few seasons. He's averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 assists while keeping his turnovers in check and shooting 45.6 percent from the field.
But especially when he can't shoot threes, what team is going to trade for a 28-year-old point guard who's become one of the Association's biggest defensive sieves on defense? And that's before the fact that he's being paid $21,323,252 for 2016-17, has an expiring contract and, per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, is seeking a max deal he doesn't deserve.
Sasha Vujacic, SG, 32 Years Old
Sasha Vujacic is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per 36 minutes while shooting 34.0 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from downtown and 77.8 percent at the stripe. If another team is willing to give up even a 2025 second-round pick for the 32-year-old shooting guard, it should immediately be relegated to the NBA Development League.
6. Brandon Jennings, PG, 27 Years Old
Per-Game Stats: 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.1 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 12.4 PER, minus-2.86 RPM, minus-58.37 TPA
Contract: $5 million in 2016-17
When players are working with expiring contracts, they're typically viewed as half-season rentals at the deadline. This can change in situations where stars are on the move and expected to sign extensions, but Brandon Jennings doesn't fall into that category.
Could a team starving for depth at the point (cough, Cleveland Cavaliers, cough) view him as a rental option? Sure, but it would have to live with significant warts.
Jennings remains an atrocious defender by virtually every relevant metric. ESPN.com's defensive real plus/minus (DRPM) places him at No. 81 among the 86 players who qualify at the 1. NBA Math's defensive points saved (DPS) lists him as one of the 30 least valuable defenders, regardless of position. Plus, the Knicks, who are typically poor on defense, are even worse when he plays.
A team with strong defensive wings and rim-protectors could stomach his one-way play. And if it could also look past his shooting percentages—38.8 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from downtown—it may be able to use his solid playmaking ability, which usually comes without too many turnovers.
5. Ron Baker, SG, 23 Years Old
Per-Game Stats: 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 9.5 PER, minus-0.98 RPM, minus-14.63 TPA
Contract: $543,471 in 2016-17
"[Ron] Baker has earned his coach's trust, his teammates' respect and his way into the starting lineup on occasion. His smart, gritty style of play have some comparing Baker to Bucks point guard Matthew Dellavedova and others to a young Jeff Hornacek, the Knicks' coach," Lenn Robbins wrote for MSG Networks.
Baker, who was hilariously dubbed "Ron Burgundy" by Carmelo Anthony in a postgame interview, hasn't been a star for the New York Knicks during his rookie season. He has, however, developed into a two-way contributor.
The undrafted rookie has held his own on defense, regardless of whether he's covering fellow shooting guards or switching over to another position and continuing his pestilent work. His offense has been inconsistent, but it's contained flashes of upside when he drains a few spot-up jumpers and showcases his playmaking skill from the wings.
If New York decided to sell Baker, he wouldn't fetch much. Not only is he unproven and inexperienced, but he's also operating on a one-year minimum contract and would require a multiyear deal during the coming offseason.
But if a team wanted to gamble on his upside, it could easily absorb his salary and send back a draft pick in return.
4. Courtney Lee, SG, 31 Years Old
Per-Game Stats: 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.3 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 10.9 PER, minus-1.79 RPM, minus-17.73 TPA
Contract: $11,242,000 in 2016-17; $11,747,890 in 2017-18; $12,253,780 in 2018-19; and $12,759,670 in 2019-20
The New York Knicks signed Courtney Lee to line up on the wings and serve as a three-and-D contributor. He's fulfilled half the bargain—two-thirds, if you include the simple act of playing at shooting guard or small forward.
Though his name isn't typically bandied about with the likes of C.J. McCollum, Stephen Curry, Eric Gordon and the other sharpshooters drawing national attention, he's hitting 43 percent of his deep looks while taking 3.3 per 36 minutes. His playing time has prevented him from crawling up the three-point leaderboard, not his accuracy when he gets chances.
It's defense that is instead causing him problems.
If a team takes a chance on Lee, it'll be hoping this is an issue systemic to the New York organization. It's tough for Lee to play high-quality defense when he's surrounded by matadors and players daydreaming of their next trip to the offensive end.
But that hypothetical squad will also have to hope his age isn't the issue. Lee will celebrate his 32nd birthday just before the start of the 2017-18 campaign, and his contract could quickly become unpalatable if Father Time is sapping his defensive abilities while he's still on the books for another three seasons.
3. Lance Thomas, SF/PF, 28 Years Old
Per-Game Stats: 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.1 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 6.5 PER, minus-3.74 RPM, minus-48.89 TPA
Contract: $6,191,000 in 2016-17; $6,655,325 in 2017-18; $7,199,650 in 2018-19; and $7,583,975 (non-guaranteed) in 2019-20
Lance Thomas' contract pushes him past Courtney Lee. Especially given the current cap climate, which sees role players routinely earning annual salaries with eight digits, it's undeniably appealing that the 28-year-old forward will make fewer than $8 million for each of the next three seasons.
His game is what curtails what he might fetch on the trade market—and this is assuming he recovers from a concussion and left orbital fracture quickly enough to be moved.
Unless Thomas is drilling threes, he's lacked value in 2016-17. He's not much of a playmaker out of the frontcourt and struggles to play defense at a high level. Though he's holding opponents to 44.8 percent shooting at the rim—the No. 3 mark on the Knicks—he's facing just two shots per 36 minutes. Much more frequently, he's laboring away in pursuit of small forwards and mobile 4s.
But every team wants bigs who can shoot, and Thomas most certainly spaces the floor. He's taken 3.3 triples per 36 minutes and hit them at a 42.9 percent clip—one of just 14 players to clear those benchmarks while appearing in at least 20 games.
2. Carmelo Anthony, SF/PF, 32 Years Old
Per-Game Stats: 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 19.6 PER, 1.17 RPM, 18.21 TPA
Contract: $24,559,380 in 2016-17; $26,243,760 in 2017-18; and $27,928,140 (early-termination option) in 2018-19
"Listen, if that's what they feel...if that's what's coming from that side. I haven't thought once about that to be honest with you," Carmelo Anthony said about the possibility of a trade away from the New York Knicks, per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. "I hear it. I hear all the rhetoric that's going on out there and I still come to work every day and play and bust my ass and try not to worry about it."
For Anthony to be moved, he'd have to waive his no-trade clause. And that isn't happening, unless he's going to a select few locations.
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be one, but they're not interested. According to ESPN.com's Ryen Russillo on Twitter, the "Cavs have no interest in Melo and wouldn't trade [Kevin] Love for him. The Melo to CLE thing ain't happening."
Aiming for a player of Kevin Love's caliber would be nothing more than a pipe dream. Instead, the Knicks should be looking into getting a first-round pick in return for Anthony and his massive cap figures. Given his declining game and advancing age, even that might be a bit aggressive, though there's no doubt he remains a dynamic offensive contributor.
Much as the Knicks would love to get multiple picks, other big names and intriguing young talents in return for their superstar, that's nearly impossible at this stage of the 32-year-old's career.
1. Kyle O'Quinn, PF/C, 26 Years Old
Per-Game Stats: 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.2 blocks
Advanced Metrics: 20.3 PER, 0.58 RPM, 38.6 TPA
Contract: $3,918,750 in 2016-17; $4,087,500 in 2017-18; and $4,256,250 (player option) in 2018-19
Kyle O'Quinn entered the season as the New York Knicks' most underappreciated player, and he's lived up to the hype.
Arguing exactly that, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale wrote the following prior to the start of 2016-17: "O'Quinn can space the floor and is an underrated passer with incredible statistical splits. Pau Gasol was the only other player in 2015-16 to average at least 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks per 36 minutes."
It should come as no surprise that he's putting up unique numbers once again. He's the only player averaging 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks per 36 minutes this season—marks just three others have matched in the last decade.
O'Quinn can contribute in a variety of ways, and he does so without sacrificing efficiency or defensive excellence. He boasts the highest defensive box plus/minus on the Knicks and is holding opponents to 48.6 percent shooting at the rim while facing five shots per game.
Seeing O'Quinn as the team's top trade asset—ignoring the untouchables—might be strange and off-putting. He certainly doesn't boast as much name recognition as Carmelo Anthony or Derrick Rose.
But given his all-around contributions, per-minute excellence, bargain-bin salary and youthful exuberance, he gives the team its best shot at earning a first-round pick for the ongoing rebuild.
Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.
Unless otherwise indicated, all stats from Basketball-Reference.com, NBA.com or NBA Math and accurate heading into games on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
