NY Knicks Trade-Value Rankings Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

Justin Holiday, SG, 27 Years Old

The not-so-young-anymore shooting guard has now received chances with the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks, but he's failed to carve out a significant role in any location. This is (by far) the best he's ever played, but he won't hold much appeal on the trade market without substantial improvement as a three-point marksman (37.4 percent in 2016-17) or on defense.

Maurice Ndour, PF, 24 Years Old

While it's encouraging that Maurice Ndour was able to ink a two-year deal with the Knicks, he's the living embodiment of a soon-to-be career journeyman. His hustle and and defensive tenacity will endear him to fanbases, but he lacks the upside necessary to fetch any sort of return if New York were to dangle him before the trade deadline.

Joakim Noah, C, 31 Years Old

Though Joakim Noah can still play above-average defense and flash some playmaking skills at the center position, no team will be willing to pay a noteworthy price to acquire him. He'll turn 32 years old near the end of February, and he's quite clearly past his prime. Plus, the Knicks made the inexplicable decision to sign him to a four-year deal worth $72 million this past summer, and no one wants to take on that long-term investment.

Marshall Plumlee, C, 24 Years Old

If the Knicks want to move their 24-year-old rookie center, they'll need to show other teams what he can do. Marshall Plumlee has shot the ball efficiently (75.0 field-goal percentage) and played solid defense, but he's appeared in just five games and logged a grand total of 57 minutes.

Derrick Rose, PG, 28 Years Old

Yes, Derrick Rose has played significantly better offensive basketball this year than he has in the past few seasons. He's averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 assists while keeping his turnovers in check and shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

But especially when he can't shoot threes, what team is going to trade for a 28-year-old point guard who's become one of the Association's biggest defensive sieves on defense? And that's before the fact that he's being paid $21,323,252 for 2016-17, has an expiring contract and, per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, is seeking a max deal he doesn't deserve.

Sasha Vujacic, SG, 32 Years Old

Sasha Vujacic is averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per 36 minutes while shooting 34.0 percent from the field, 30.0 percent from downtown and 77.8 percent at the stripe. If another team is willing to give up even a 2025 second-round pick for the 32-year-old shooting guard, it should immediately be relegated to the NBA Development League.