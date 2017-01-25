Usain Bolt's Teammate Tests Positive for 2008 Olympics, Relay Gold Medal Revoked

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday that Jamaican track star Nesta Carter was found to have tested positive for methylhexaneamine, resulting in the immediate revocation of Jamaica's gold medal in the men's 4x100-meter relay event from the 2008 Summer Olympics.

According to the announcement, Carter must return his gold medal to the IOC, as must the rest of the team, which includes Usain Bolt.

The decision represents a hit to Bolt's Olympic career, as he had previously won gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 relay in each of the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Games.

In addition to winning gold in the 2008 Olympic 4x100 relay, the 31-year-old Carter was part of the 2012 Olympic team that took gold in the 4x100 relay in London.

Per BBC Sport, Trinidad and Tobago have been elevated to gold medalists in the 2008 4x100 relay, with Japan taking silver and Brazil earning bronze.

According to an in-depth document provided by the IOC regarding Carter's failure, his sample was retested in 2016 and found to have contained a banned substance through methods that were not available in 2008.