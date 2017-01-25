Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The New York Rangers (31-16-1) have not only won three games in a row overall heading into Wednesday’s Metropolitan Division clash with the Philadelphia Flyers (23-19-6), they have also won the past five meetings in the series dating back to early 2016.

That would explain why the Rangers are big home favorites against the Flyers on the NHL lines, per sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, as they look to extend both winning streaks.

New York is surprisingly the only team in the Metro that has currently won consecutive games, which is odd considering the quality of clubs ahead in the division standings: the Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins. All three are coming off losses, giving the Rangers a great opportunity to continue closing the gap, with just seven points separating them from first place right now.

However, Philadelphia is coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Islanders on Sunday and sits in fifth in the Metro. The Flyers earned their last victory at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2015, blanking the Rangers 3-0 to cap a three-game series winning streak at the time.

Since then, they have been outscored by one goal three times in the five losses to New York without tallying more than two in any of them.

The Rangers have won the previous two meetings with Philadelphia and four of the five during the streak on the road, with the lone home victory (3-1) taking place last February 14 during that stretch.

They have outscored the Flyers 8-4 in those two meetings this season, including a 5-2 win in the latest one on January 4, with Kevin Hayes and Michael Grabner scoring two goals apiece and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (21-12-1, 2.75 GAA) making 30 saves.

Steve Mason (15-15-6, 2.92) took the loss in net for Philly, and he stopped 36 of 38 shots in the victory against the Isles in his most recent start.

The last meeting between the teams was also the lone game in the past seven that finished over the total at online betting sites, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. The under went 3-0-3 in the previous six meetings, with exactly five goals scored four times.