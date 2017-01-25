Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics (26-18) look to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday when they host the Houston Rockets (34-14) in the second game of a back-to-back situation as small home underdogs on the NBA point spreads.

Boston is coming off a 123-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday as a 1.5-point road underdog, failing to cover the spread for the third straight time as well.

Point spread: The Rockets opened as one-point underdogs; the total is at 229, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 116-113 Rockets (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Rockets can cover the spread

The Rockets are the superior team in this matchup, owning a better road record (17-9) than the Celtics have at home (13-8). They are also more well-rested, with an extra day between games after suffering a 127-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks as 4.5-point road favorites Monday.

Houston is in the midst of a five-game road trip and visits the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers following Boston, with the Celtics the best of the three, so the team should have no trouble getting motivated in this spot.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston has not lost more than three in a row all season, ending a similar skid on two previous occasions, winning the next game by an average of 18 points and covering the spread both times.

Defense has been the team's main problem during the losing streak, surrendering an average of more than 122 points. While it will be tough to stop a high-scoring opponent like the Rockets, the Celtics are capable of playing much better defensively and should be prepared for a fast-paced game after their latest loss.

Smart pick

The massive total on this game may scare away many bettors from playing that, and rightfully so considering the under has cashed in nine consecutive meetings.

This is the highest number of any of the previous 30 games between the teams, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and Boston has actually performed well recently in the second game of back-to-backs, winning six of seven straight up and going 4-3 against the spread with the over cashing in the last five. The Celtics have also covered the spread in three of the past four meetings and will beat Houston and the number here at online betting sites.

Betting trends

Houston is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

Houston is 18-7 ATS in its last 25 games on the road.

The total has gone over in 15 of Boston's last 17 games.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.