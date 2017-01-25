    NFL DraftDownload App

    NFL Draft 2017: 1st-Round Order and Top Prospects Contending for No. 1 Pick

    Malik Hooker is a contender for the No. 1 pick this year.
    Malik Hooker is a contender for the No. 1 pick this year.Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Remember when Laremy Tunsil, Joey Bosa and Jared Goff dominated draft boards with Paxton Lynch and Ronnie Stanley not far behind?

    Flash forward a year, and the discussion centers around the top prospects in the 2017 NFL draft—a defensive-minded class with help at all levels.

    Just in time, too, because the 2016 class helped churn out big offensive talents such as Jared Goff and Ezekiel Elliott, not to mention other players with high upside who will develop in time.

    Mentioning Tunsil and others is a good way to illustrate how things change between January and the draft thanks to the prospect stock market. Below is a look at a mock-draft order and analysis of top players contending for the first pick.

         

    2017 Draft Order and Projections

    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersMitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    3Chicago BearsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    4Jacksonville JaguarsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    5Tennessee Titans (from LA)Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7San Diego ChargersRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    11New Orleans SaintsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    13Arizona CardinalsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    14Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    15Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    16Baltimore RavensMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    17Washington RedskinsSolomon Thomas, DL, Stanford
    18Tennessee TitansJabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMarlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama
    20Denver BroncosTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    21Detroit LionsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    23New York GiantsTim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama
    24Oakland RaidersQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    25Houston TexansRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsDan Feeney, OG, Indiana
    28Dallas CowboysAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    29Green Bay PackersSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    30Pittsburgh SteelersDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    31Atlanta FalconsCaleb Brantley, DT, Florida
    32New England PatriotsChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    Author's projections

    Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

         

    Top Prospects Contending for No. 1 Pick

    Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

    1. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    2. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    3. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    4. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    5. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    6. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    7. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    8. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    9. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    10. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    11. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    12. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    13. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    14. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    15. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    16. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    17. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    18. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    19. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    20. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    21. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    22. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    23. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    24. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    25. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    26. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    27. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    28. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    29. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    30. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    31. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    32. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    33. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    34. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    35. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    36. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    37. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    38. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    39. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    40. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    41. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    42. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    43. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    44. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    45. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    46. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    47. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    48. Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode

    49. 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

    50. Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders

    51. Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs

    52. 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro

    53. Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs

    54. Time to Skip the Packers/Giants

    55. Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles

    56. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job

    57. Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings

    58. Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

    59. Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers

    60. Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage

    They don't make them like Myles Garrett often.

    Unlike last year, thoughts about the No. 1 pick won't change during this year's buildup to the draft. Garrett likely would have come off the board before Bosa last year had he been in the same class.

    Alas, Garrett is here, and his 10-sack upside is impossible to ignore. He comes in at 6'5" and 270 pounds with the versatility to rush standing up or with his hand in the dirt.

    As a scout told CBS Sports' Dane Brugler, this isn't a hard thing to figure out:

    In fact, perhaps the biggest knock with Garrett is that he's too fast. Sometimes on film, he'll blow by offensive linemen and get upfield too quickly, letting a delayed rush or quick pass take him out of the play.

    What a problem to have.

    Sarcasm aside, off the snap, Garrett is one of the most violent and forceful players ever to enter the NFL. Unless he tanks a workout or suffers an injury, there is zero reason to believe the No. 1 slot on big boards, pretty much everywhere, changes.

           

    Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

    1. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    2. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    3. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    4. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    5. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    6. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    7. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    8. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    9. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    10. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    11. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    12. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    13. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    14. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    15. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    16. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    17. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    18. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    19. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    20. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    21. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    22. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    23. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    24. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    25. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    26. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    27. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    28. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    29. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    30. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    31. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    32. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    33. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    34. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    35. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    36. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    37. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    38. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    39. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    40. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    41. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    42. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    43. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    44. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    45. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    46. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    47. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    48. Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode

    49. 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

    50. Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders

    51. Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs

    52. 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro

    53. Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs

    54. Time to Skip the Packers/Giants

    55. Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles

    56. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job

    57. Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings

    58. Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

    59. Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers

    60. Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage

    It's not easy for a defensive back to stand out in this class when competing with names such as Jamal Adams, Marshon Lattimore and even Jabrill Peppers.

    This makes Ohio State's Malik Hooker leading the pack even more impressive.

    Hooker will remind many of Earl Thomas as a prospect. He is a rangy defensive back with good size at 6'2" and 205 pounds who can line up almost anywhere in the back end of the defense and make plays.

    Unlike Peppers, Hooker doesn't have problems in coverage and won't find himself stuck in one role, such as thumping against the run. This skill against the pass explains why Hooker is the No. 2 player on Daniel Jeremiah's big board at NFL.com:

    Hooker is a tall, rangy safety prospect with incredible instincts. He usually lines up as the high safety and he has an uncanny ability to anticipate throws, drive on the ball, and finish. He is ultra-fluid in his change of direction and has the ability to match up with tight ends in man coverage. He has the best ball skills of any safety I've ever evaluated in college. He is also a threat to score every time he touches the ball.

    Onlookers shouldn't take such lofty praise lightly. Defensive backs have one of the more difficult transitions to the pros, yet Hooker doesn't look like a player who will have much of an issue. Even if he gets off to a rocky start, Hooker has the upside unlike what the draft has offered in previous years.

    As the above projections show, team need might push Hooker farther down the board than he should go. Whichever team lands him certainly won't complain.

          

    Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

    1. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    2. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    3. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    4. AFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: TOM BRADY POISED TO MAKE HISTORY WITH PATRIOTS WIN

    5. The Key Player in the AFC Championship Game

    6. Tom Brady Poised to Make History with Victory Over Pittsburgh Steelers

    7. Insider Buzz: Shanahan May Cede Control of Roster to GM; 2 Lead Candidates Emerge

    8. Insider Buzz: Raiders Face Hurdles in Vegas Move; Owners Want Them in Oakland

    9. New England Patriots Have NFL's Ultimate Postseason Home-Field Advantage

    10. Can Home-Field Advantage Help Falcons Close Georgia Dome with NFC Championship?

    11. Simms' Hidden Truth: NE Can Slow Creative PIT Defense with Only 2 WRs on Field

    12. Simms' Hidden Truth: PIT Must Unleash Top Pass-Rushers on NE's Interior Linemen

    13. Insider Buzz: 49ers Expected to Target Kirk Cousins If Shanahan Named Head Coach

    14. Insider Buzz: Packers in Danger of Missing 3 WRs in NFC Championship Game

    15. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks' Simple, Predictable Defense Must Evolve in 2017

    16. Simms' Hidden Truth: Meet Falcons' Secret Stars Crucial to Slowing Aaron Rodgers

    17. Insider Buzz: Kaepernick Era Will End with 49ers; Does Not Fit Shanahan's Offense

    18. Insider Buzz: Kyle Shanahan Expected to Be 49ers' Next HC; Will Pick GM

    19. Expect High-Scoring Showdown in Packers vs. Falcons NFC Title Game

    20. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Wait on DET or TEN Jobs to Open Next Offseason

    21. 'Fame Can Change Things’: The Story Behind Aaron Rodgers' Family Feud

    22. How Bell, Brown Have Shattered Records on Steelers Historic Playoff Run

    23. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    24. Insider Buzz: Colts' Future Unclear After Irsay Meeting with Gruden and Manning

    25. Miller in 60: Shanahan's Brilliant Game Plan Makes ATL Super Bowl Contender

    26. Redemption or Repeat? Breaking Down the 4 Rematches of NFL Divisional Round

    27. Gary Kubiak's Abrupt Departure Suddenly Makes Sense

    28. NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft

    29. Simms' Hidden Truth: Seahawks Must Dominate in Trenches for Shot at Beating ATL

    30. Insider Buzz: Chargers Will Play at StubHub Center, Moving to Inglewood in 2019

    31. Insider Buzz: Chargers Value Mike Smith's Experience, Impressed in Interview

    32. Insider Buzz: McVay Front-Runner for Rams but Age, Experience Concerns Remain

    33. Expect a Blowout in Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Playoff Game

    34. Simms' Hidden Truth: Packers Must Go Big to Stop Zeke Elliott, Cowboys Run Game

    35. Can Cowboys' Defense Slow Down Aaron Rodgers and Packers' Offense?

    36. Insider Buzz: Marcel Dareus Got DL Coach Fired; Future with Bills Up in Air

    37. Insider Buzz: Bills Set to Hire Panthers' DC Sean McDermott as Next Head Coach

    38. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    39. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    40. Insider Buzz: Packers' Eliot Wolf Could Replace GM Ted Thompson This Offseason

    41. Insider Buzz: Broncos and 49ers Top Landing Spots for Kyle Shanahan

    42. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    43. Historic Offensive Performance Led Steelers to Victory

    44. Insider Buzz: Chargers Focus HC Search on Defense, Plan to Keep Whisenhunt

    45. Insider Buzz: Vance Joseph Has 'Leg Up' on Denver Coaching Search

    46. Odell Beckham and Giants' Boat Crew Didn't Show Up to the Party vs. Packers

    47. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    48. Miller in 60: Seattle a Super Bowl Contender When Rawls Channels Beast Mode

    49. 2016 NFL Sack Leaders

    50. Week 17 NFL Receiving Leaders

    51. Match Ups to Watch in AFC Playoffs

    52. 3 Broncos Named First-Team All-Pro

    53. Match Ups to Watch in NFC Playoffs

    54. Time to Skip the Packers/Giants

    55. Insider Buzz: HC Candidates Concerned Over Jaguars Commitment to Bortles

    56. Insider Buzz: McDaniels Could Trade for Garoppolo If He Lands Head Coaching Job

    57. Chris Simms' NFL Playoff Quarterback Power Rankings

    58. Which Current Playoff Superstars Will End Up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

    59. Simms' Hidden Truth: NYG Must Lose 'Big Nickel' Package, Feature DRC vs. Packers

    60. Insider Buzz: Rodgers, Packers Will Test Giants Star Cornerbacks in Man Coverage

    Here lies the divide between prospect value and team needs.

    On a big board such as Jeremiah's, North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky often ranges from No. 15 to No. 30. Not a knock on Trubisky—he just happens to play the most important position of all.

    So like it or not, Trubisky is very much in the conversation for the No. 1 pick. He threw for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns against six interceptions as a junior and has good size at 6'3" and 220 pounds.

    It's not hard to see why Trubisky holds the No. 1 quarterback slot for now. He has a solid arm, can read defenses and can make quality throws on the run, with perhaps the biggest negative being that he was only a one-year starter.

    Mobility is one of the biggest features of Trubisky's game, as the ESPN.com scouting report pointed out:

    Climbs pocket to avoid pressure off the edge. Spins to the left and right to avoid pressure up the middle. Doesn't appear to have great pocket awareness and infrequently lowers eyes to locate pass rush but exception not norm. Moves well enough to scramble for first downs when tucks and runs.

    Possible red flags such as playing experience and decision making come up on any report about Trubisky, but the positives weigh much more heavily. Don't forget a rather shaky quarterback draft class as a whole.

    Trubisky doesn't rule any big board, but he's a clear candidate to come off the board first given the position he plays. He's at the controls of his draft fate and those of many others from here on out.

          

    Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 