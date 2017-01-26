NBA All-Star Rosters 2017: TV Schedule, Predictions for East vs. West Reserves

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The voting for the 2017 NBA All-Star starters was a success—for the most part. A new selection format integrated the opinions of players and media members with the fan vote to produce 10 starters. The results weren't perfect, but they were better than what they would've been if fans were the only ones with a say in the decision.

On Thursday night, we'll find out which players will be All-Star reserves next month in New Orleans. The league is using the tried-and-true method of coaches picking the benches, so we should get a deserving crop of stars.

Let's break down when and where you can catch the announcement of the All-Star reserves, then predict which seven players in each conference will get the most love from coaches.

But first, here's a reminder of which players earned starting nods this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

TV Schedule

When: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

East Reserve Predictions

Eastern Conference Reserve Predictions Player Team All-Star Position Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors Backcourt 1 Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics Backcourt 2 Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers Frontcourt 1 Paul George Indiana Pacers Frontcourt 2 Paul Millsap Atlanta Hawks Frontcourt 3 John Wall Washington Wizards Wild Card 1 Kemba Walker Charlotte Hornets Wild Card 2 All predictions belong to author

The first two backcourt slots are easy to fill here. The Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry and the Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas have been the driving forces behind top-three seeds in the Eastern Conference, and both probably should've gotten starting nods.

The Eastern Conference's frontcourt talent isn't quite as top-heavy, but there are plenty of solid reserve options. Kevin Love is the top choice, averaging 20.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers. After him, it gets hazy.

Will rookie big man Joel Embiid be an All-Star? His minutes restriction could cause some coaches to be wary of rewarding him. Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside and Andre Drummond will all get some consideration, but it will probably be the Indiana Pacers' Paul George and the Atlanta Hawks' Paul Millsap who snatch the spots. Both Pauls have been All-Stars in each of their last three healthy seasons. They also play well on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor and are the top players for teams in playoff positioning.

There's no way the Washington Wizards' John Wall shouldn't be an All-Star this season. The 26-year-old point guard is averaging 23.1 points, 10.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game on career highs in true shooting percentage (55.0) and player efficiency rating (23.7), per Basketball-Reference.com. His Wizards are also in fifth place in the East.

Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets beats out the aforementioned frontcourt players and his fellow backcourt guys in the East for being the best player, by far, on the sixth-seeded team in the conference. Walker's improved stroke from three-point range (41.1 percent on 2.8 makes per game) has him pushing for a spot among the league's elite floor generals.

West Reserve Predictions

Western Conference Reserve Predictions Player Team All-Star Position Russell Westbrook Oklahoma City Thunder Backcourt 1 Chris Paul* Los Angeles Clippers Backcourt 2 Damian Lillard** Portland Trail Blazers Backcourt 2 DeMarcus Cousins Sacramento Kings Frontcourt 1 Marc Gasol Memphis Grizzlies Frontcourt 2 Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Frontcourt 3 Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Wild Card 1 Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz Wild Card 2 * denotes injured player who will not participate in All-Star Game, ** denotes injury replacement

The Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook is going to be a Western Conference All-Star reserve after being snubbed as a starter, and don't be surprised if he three-peats as the game's MVP on Feb. 19. The triple-double machine will be out to prove he's better and more entertaining to watch than both the starting guards.

Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers would've been the second backcourt selection, but he'll still be out recovering from a thumb injury, according to Clippers.com's Rowan Kavner. Damian Lillard makes the most sense after Paul. His Trail Blazers have been a disappointment this season, but he's still a dynamic offensive player (26.2 points and 5.8 assists per game) for a team that will contend for a playoff spot.

Chris Paul's mastery of the point guard position should have him in position for his 10th All-Star appearance, though he won't actually play in the game. Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins, like Westbrook, is a "duh" selection even though his Sacramento Kings are once again a lottery team. Cousins is putting up massive numbers (28.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists) for a squad that would be utterly lost without him.

The Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol and Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green are both strong choices because of their excellent two-way games. Gasol will get in more on his individual merits, while Green will be boosted by the Warriors' NBA-best 39-7 record.

Gordon Hayward should be a first-time All-Star this season, but don't be surprised if coaches tab a more established All-Star in his place. David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The wild cards are difficult selections. Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward, both of the Utah Jazz, are probably the correct choices, but the Warriors' Klay Thompson has a good reputation around the league for his play on both ends of the floor. His production and impact pale in comparison to Hayward's this year, but the Warriors are one of the great teams in history, and coaches are likely to reward them with four All-Stars.

Honorable mentions in the West are Hayward, C.J. McCollum, DeAndre Jordan, Nikola Jokic, LaMarcus Aldridge, Mike Conley and Karl-Anthony Towns.