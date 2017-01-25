WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Superstars Most Likely to Steal Show During Battle Royal

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

While most of the attention at this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be on the eventual winner of the 30-man main event, there will be a group of stars who make their presences felt despite not winning.

In recent years, guys like Kofi Kingston have established a reputation for creating memorable moments in the match, and this year, an exciting lineup will see a few more members of the WWE roster do their best to steal the show.

Whether it be with a one-off moment like Kingston or a strong, lengthy showing to set them up for the road to WrestleMania, there are many ways to impress this Sunday.

Here's a look at some of the men who could end up stealing the show during the pay-per-view's marquee match.