WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Superstars Most Likely to Steal Show During Battle Royal
While most of the attention at this Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will be on the eventual winner of the 30-man main event, there will be a group of stars who make their presences felt despite not winning.
In recent years, guys like Kofi Kingston have established a reputation for creating memorable moments in the match, and this year, an exciting lineup will see a few more members of the WWE roster do their best to steal the show.
Whether it be with a one-off moment like Kingston or a strong, lengthy showing to set them up for the road to WrestleMania, there are many ways to impress this Sunday.
Here's a look at some of the men who could end up stealing the show during the pay-per-view's marquee match.
Baron Corbin
This past Tuesday on SmackDown, WWE opted to give fans a little teaser of the potential Baron Corbin has to steal the show this weekend at the Royal Rumble.
Corbin went on a real tear during the show's main event between The Miz and Dean Ambrose, cleaning house and throwing a whole bunch of men over the top rope when the lumberjacks decided to interfere in the Intercontinental Championship match.
Corbin may not be among the favorites to win the match, but as he slowly establishes himself as a main event star of the future on the blue brand, WWE will no doubt have him put in a strong performance this Sunday.
Expect him to eliminate guys at will and, although he won't be the last man standing, put in a performance that will leave many people expecting big things from The Lone Wolf moving forward.
Samoa Joe
There's not even any guarantees Samoa Joe will be in the Royal Rumble match this weekend. But if, as so many people expect, Joe makes his main roster debut in the match, he's undoubtedly going to catch the eye.
First and foremost, fans will mark out for Joe's debut so much that it will be hard to forget the impact he has on the match, however long it is.
Joe's talent will also ensure he leaves his mark on the match, with him likely to set up a potential WrestleMania feud for later this year in the process.
Will he be a heel on the main roster? Will he eliminate someone who ends up being his Mania foe?
These questions and more will be answered this weekend, but for now, as the event nears, bank on Joe being one of the guys who definitely steals the show on Sunday night.
Sami Zayn
Some of the most memorable Royal Rumble performances don't often come from the winner of the match, but more the guys who last a lengthy period against all the odds.
And if WWE is looking to establish someone in that position this weekend, it has to be Sami Zayn.
Zayn is beginning to show more and more personality on the main roster, be it expressing pure emotion after victories, being in entertaining backstage segments or generally getting over with WWE fans as the weeks and months go on.
And this Sunday, Zayn will be the one man fans are left talking about following the Royal Rumble—or at least he should be.
WWE should trust Zayn to enter the match early and last a large portion of it, potentially in the 40-minute bracket.
He can continually survive when it looks certain he's going to be eliminated and even claim a couple of notable scalps along the way. If he comes out of the match looking strong, the world really could be Zayn's oyster on Raw in 2017.
