Manchester United's Best January Signings of the Premier League Era

Juan Mata on the day of his arrival at United. PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

On January 25, 2014, Manchester United fans got a temporary lift amid the gloom of David Moyes' first, and only, season in charge. After a summer transfer window that had promised much and delivered Marouane Fellaini, the new regime was determined to show the Red Devils could still attract top talent.

Juan Mata arrived in a helicopter as one of the most high-profile January signings in the club's modern history—or indeed ever. His presence was not enough to save the much-maligned former Everton manager's campaign, but the acquisition is one of the few positives to come out of the Moyes era.

Moyes' more illustrious predecessor, Sir Alex Ferguson, was an occasional January shopper, preferring the more leisurely, measured summer market to the smash-and-grab midseason approach, but there were exceptions.

Some of these exceptions were underwhelming. Diego Forlan—goals against Liverpool aside—counts as perhaps the prime example. But there were a handful of signings who went on to provide tremendous service to United, writing their names into the club's history books with vital contributions to remarkable trophy hauls.

Let's take a look at the best of the bunch.