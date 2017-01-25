FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 19, In-Form Player Stats Revealed

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney earned a purple hero card as he made the reserves in the latest Team of the Week in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team. The team also featured the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos and Paulo Dybala.

Lewandowski is the highest-rated player in the starting XI after rising to 93, with Ramos close behind at 91. EA Sports shared the team on Wednesday:

Here are further details:

FIFA 17 FUT Team of the Week 19 Starting XI OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Vincent Enyeama 83 85 GK N/A Ligue 1 Lille Nigeria Sergio Ramos 89 91 CB N/A La Liga Real Madrid Spain Seamus Coleman 82 86 RB RWB Premier League Everton Republic of Ireland Martin Skrtel 82 86 CB N/A Super Lig Fenerbahce Slovakia Toni Kroos 88 89 CM N/A La Liga Real Madrid Germany Paulo Dybala 85 87 ST LM Serie A Juventus Argentina Vincente Iborra 82 86 CDM CM La Liga Sevilla Spain Hakan Calhanoglu 80 85 CAM LM Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen Turkey Robert Lewandowski 90 93 ST N/A Bundesliga Bayern Munich Poland Edinson Cavani 85 89 ST N/A Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Uruguay Valere Germain 79 83 ST N/A Ligue 1 AS Monaco France Bench OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Giorgi Makaridze 69 74 GK N/A Primeira Liga Moreirense Georgia Marcel Halstenberg 73 74 LB N/A Bundesliga RB Leipzig Germany DeAndre Yedlin 72 74 RB N/A Championship Newcastle United USA Blerim Dzemaili 74 74 CM N/A Serie A Bologna Switzerland Lucas Zelarayan 74 74 CAM N/A LIGA MX Tigres UANL Argentina Reza Ghoochannejhad 67 74 ST CAM Eredivisie SC Heerenveen Iran Alessandro Matri 78 82 ST N/A Serie A Sassuolo Italy Reserves OVR N Position New League Club Nationality Alex Telles 77 83 LB N/A Primeira Liga Porto Brazil Wayne Rooney 84 86 CAM N/A Premier League Manchester United England Manuel Lanzini 79 83 CAM LM Premier League West Ham United Argentina Fernando Llorente 79 83 ST N/A Premier League Swansea City Spain Julian Draxler 84 86 CAM LW Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Germany EA Sports

Rooney netted his 250th goal for Manchester United on Saturday to become the club's record goalscorer, picking out the top corner with a sublime 94th-minute free-kick to salvage a 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

The England forward saw his overall rating rise to 86 from 84, and he boasts some impressive stats across his card—84 dribbling, 85 passing, 88 shooting and 89 physical.

Bleacher Report UK hailed the 31-year-old:

In the starting XI, Lewandowski leads the line after his brace against Freiburg, with 92 shooting and 91 dribbling making him an even more potent force. Edinson Cavani and Valere Germain add some Ligue 1 flavour to the attack, with 89 and 83 cards, respectively, while Juventus forward Dybala is repositioned as a left midfielder and boosted to 87.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

With three stats at 90 or above, the Argentinian would be an asset to any ultimate team.

He lines up alongside La Liga duo Toni Kroos and Vicente Iborra of Real Madrid and Sevilla, respectively, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu, who enjoyed the biggest rise of any player in the starting lineup, having been bumped up from 80 to 85.

Ramos headlines the back three after he scored both goals in Real's 2-1 win over Malaga, and with his stats ranging from 72 shooting to 92 defending, he's an outstanding all-rounder.

Everton's Seamus Coleman is the sole Premier League representative in the starting XI and has been converted into a right wing-back. He and Fenerbahce centre-back Martin Skrtel—who both rose four points from 82 to 86—complete the defence ahead of Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who kept his fifth clean sheet of the season against Dijon.

On the bench, Reza Ghoochannejhad shot up from 67 to 74, thanks to his hat-trick for SC Heerenveen against PSV Eindhoven, though the improved FIFA card may prove scant consolation after seeing his side lose 4-3.

For any players looking to add pace to their left flank, look no further than Alex Telles among the reserves—the Porto left-back rose from 77 to 83 courtesy of a hat-trick of assists against Rio Ave.