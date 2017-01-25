FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 19, In-Form Player Stats Revealed
Wayne Rooney earned a purple hero card as he made the reserves in the latest Team of the Week in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team. The team also featured the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos and Paulo Dybala.
Lewandowski is the highest-rated player in the starting XI after rising to 93, with Ramos close behind at 91. EA Sports shared the team on Wednesday:
Stacked #TOTW this week! Hero @WayneRooney, TIF @lewy_official, TIF @SergioRamos, SIF LM @PauDybala_JR and more!
Here are further details:
|FIFA 17 FUT Team of the Week 19
|Starting XI
|OVR
|N
|Position
|New
|League
|Club
|Nationality
|Vincent Enyeama
|83
|85
|GK
|N/A
|Ligue 1
|Lille
|Nigeria
|Sergio Ramos
|89
|91
|CB
|N/A
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|Seamus Coleman
|82
|86
|RB
|RWB
|Premier League
|Everton
|Republic of Ireland
|Martin Skrtel
|82
|86
|CB
|N/A
|Super Lig
|Fenerbahce
|Slovakia
|Toni Kroos
|88
|89
|CM
|N/A
|La Liga
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|Paulo Dybala
|85
|87
|ST
|LM
|Serie A
|Juventus
|Argentina
|Vincente Iborra
|82
|86
|CDM
|CM
|La Liga
|Sevilla
|Spain
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|80
|85
|CAM
|LM
|Bundesliga
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Turkey
|Robert Lewandowski
|90
|93
|ST
|N/A
|Bundesliga
|Bayern Munich
|Poland
|Edinson Cavani
|85
|89
|ST
|N/A
|Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Uruguay
|Valere Germain
|79
|83
|ST
|N/A
|Ligue 1
|AS Monaco
|France
|Bench
|OVR
|N
|Position
|New
|League
|Club
|Nationality
|Giorgi Makaridze
|69
|74
|GK
|N/A
|Primeira Liga
|Moreirense
|Georgia
|Marcel Halstenberg
|73
|74
|LB
|N/A
|Bundesliga
|RB Leipzig
|Germany
|DeAndre Yedlin
|72
|74
|RB
|N/A
|Championship
|Newcastle United
|USA
|Blerim Dzemaili
|74
|74
|CM
|N/A
|Serie A
|Bologna
|Switzerland
|Lucas Zelarayan
|74
|74
|CAM
|N/A
|LIGA MX
|Tigres UANL
|Argentina
|Reza Ghoochannejhad
|67
|74
|ST
|CAM
|Eredivisie
|SC Heerenveen
|Iran
|Alessandro Matri
|78
|82
|ST
|N/A
|Serie A
|Sassuolo
|Italy
|Reserves
|OVR
|N
|Position
|New
|League
|Club
|Nationality
|Alex Telles
|77
|83
|LB
|N/A
|Primeira Liga
|Porto
|Brazil
|Wayne Rooney
|84
|86
|CAM
|N/A
|Premier League
|Manchester United
|England
|Manuel Lanzini
|79
|83
|CAM
|LM
|Premier League
|West Ham United
|Argentina
|Fernando Llorente
|79
|83
|ST
|N/A
|Premier League
|Swansea City
|Spain
|Julian Draxler
|84
|86
|CAM
|LW
|Ligue 1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Germany
|EA Sports
Rooney netted his 250th goal for Manchester United on Saturday to become the club's record goalscorer, picking out the top corner with a sublime 94th-minute free-kick to salvage a 1-1 draw at Stoke City.
The England forward saw his overall rating rise to 86 from 84, and he boasts some impressive stats across his card—84 dribbling, 85 passing, 88 shooting and 89 physical.
Bleacher Report UK @br_uk
Wayne Rooney has been honoured with a purple hero card as @EASPORTSFIFA release #FUT TOTW 19 #FIFA17 #MUFC https://t.co/ojRCXASTeH https://t.co/DJzDbRTZ0t1/25/2017, 3:04:06 PM
In the starting XI, Lewandowski leads the line after his brace against Freiburg, with 92 shooting and 91 dribbling making him an even more potent force. Edinson Cavani and Valere Germain add some Ligue 1 flavour to the attack, with 89 and 83 cards, respectively, while Juventus forward Dybala is repositioned as a left midfielder and boosted to 87.
With three stats at 90 or above, the Argentinian would be an asset to any ultimate team.
He lines up alongside La Liga duo Toni Kroos and Vicente Iborra of Real Madrid and Sevilla, respectively, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu, who enjoyed the biggest rise of any player in the starting lineup, having been bumped up from 80 to 85.
Ramos headlines the back three after he scored both goals in Real's 2-1 win over Malaga, and with his stats ranging from 72 shooting to 92 defending, he's an outstanding all-rounder.
Everton's Seamus Coleman is the sole Premier League representative in the starting XI and has been converted into a right wing-back. He and Fenerbahce centre-back Martin Skrtel—who both rose four points from 82 to 86—complete the defence ahead of Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who kept his fifth clean sheet of the season against Dijon.
On the bench, Reza Ghoochannejhad shot up from 67 to 74, thanks to his hat-trick for SC Heerenveen against PSV Eindhoven, though the improved FIFA card may prove scant consolation after seeing his side lose 4-3.
For any players looking to add pace to their left flank, look no further than Alex Telles among the reserves—the Porto left-back rose from 77 to 83 courtesy of a hat-trick of assists against Rio Ave.
