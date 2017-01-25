    World FootballDownload App

    FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 19, In-Form Player Stats Revealed

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester United at Bet365 Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. Wayne Rooney scored his 250th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, which makes him the club's top goal scorer of all time. He surpasses the record previously held by Sir Bobby Charlton. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Wayne Rooney earned a purple hero card as he made the reserves in the latest Team of the Week in FIFA 17's Ultimate Team. The team also featured the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Ramos and Paulo Dybala.

    Lewandowski is the highest-rated player in the starting XI after rising to 93, with Ramos close behind at 91. EA Sports shared the team on Wednesday:

    Here are further details:

    FIFA 17 FUT Team of the Week 19
    Starting XIOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Vincent Enyeama8385GKN/ALigue 1LilleNigeria
    Sergio Ramos8991CBN/ALa LigaReal MadridSpain
    Seamus Coleman8286RBRWBPremier LeagueEvertonRepublic of Ireland
    Martin Skrtel8286CBN/ASuper LigFenerbahceSlovakia
    Toni Kroos8889CMN/ALa LigaReal MadridGermany
    Paulo Dybala8587STLMSerie AJuventusArgentina
    Vincente Iborra8286CDMCMLa LigaSevillaSpain
    Hakan Calhanoglu8085CAMLMBundesligaBayer LeverkusenTurkey
    Robert Lewandowski9093STN/ABundesligaBayern MunichPoland
    Edinson Cavani8589STN/ALigue 1Paris Saint-GermainUruguay
    Valere Germain7983STN/ALigue 1AS MonacoFrance
    BenchOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Giorgi Makaridze6974GKN/APrimeira LigaMoreirenseGeorgia
    Marcel Halstenberg7374LBN/ABundesligaRB LeipzigGermany
    DeAndre Yedlin7274RBN/AChampionshipNewcastle UnitedUSA
    Blerim Dzemaili7474CMN/ASerie ABolognaSwitzerland
    Lucas Zelarayan7474CAMN/ALIGA MXTigres UANLArgentina
    Reza Ghoochannejhad6774STCAMEredivisieSC HeerenveenIran
    Alessandro Matri7882STN/ASerie ASassuoloItaly
    ReservesOVRNPositionNewLeagueClubNationality
    Alex Telles7783LBN/APrimeira LigaPortoBrazil
    Wayne Rooney8486CAMN/APremier LeagueManchester UnitedEngland
    Manuel Lanzini7983CAMLMPremier LeagueWest Ham UnitedArgentina
    Fernando Llorente7983STN/APremier LeagueSwansea CitySpain
    Julian Draxler8486CAMLWLigue 1Paris Saint-GermainGermany
    EA Sports

    Rooney netted his 250th goal for Manchester United on Saturday to become the club's record goalscorer, picking out the top corner with a sublime 94th-minute free-kick to salvage a 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

    The England forward saw his overall rating rise to 86 from 84, and he boasts some impressive stats across his card—84 dribbling, 85 passing, 88 shooting and 89 physical.

    Bleacher Report UK hailed the 31-year-old:

    In the starting XI, Lewandowski leads the line after his brace against Freiburg, with 92 shooting and 91 dribbling making him an even more potent force. Edinson Cavani and Valere Germain add some Ligue 1 flavour to the attack, with 89 and 83 cards, respectively, while Juventus forward Dybala is repositioned as a left midfielder and boosted to 87.

    TURIN, TURIN - JANUARY 22: Paulo Dybala of Juventus in action FC during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and SS Lazio at Juventus Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images)
    Marco Rosi/Getty Images

    With three stats at 90 or above, the Argentinian would be an asset to any ultimate team.

    He lines up alongside La Liga duo Toni Kroos and Vicente Iborra of Real Madrid and Sevilla, respectively, as well as Bayer Leverkusen's Hakan Calhanoglu, who enjoyed the biggest rise of any player in the starting lineup, having been bumped up from 80 to 85.

    Ramos headlines the back three after he scored both goals in Real's 2-1 win over Malaga, and with his stats ranging from 72 shooting to 92 defending, he's an outstanding all-rounder.

    Everton's Seamus Coleman is the sole Premier League representative in the starting XI and has been converted into a right wing-back. He and Fenerbahce centre-back Martin Skrtel—who both rose four points from 82 to 86—complete the defence ahead of Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, who kept his fifth clean sheet of the season against Dijon.

    On the bench, Reza Ghoochannejhad shot up from 67 to 74, thanks to his hat-trick for SC Heerenveen against PSV Eindhoven, though the improved FIFA card may prove scant consolation after seeing his side lose 4-3.

    For any players looking to add pace to their left flank, look no further than Alex Telles among the reserves—the Porto left-back rose from 77 to 83 courtesy of a hat-trick of assists against Rio Ave.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 