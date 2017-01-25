    ArsenalDownload App

    Arsene Wenger Gave 'Any Given Sunday' Style Arsenal Speech, Says Theo Walcott

    SWANSEA, WALES - JANUARY 14: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)
    Tony Marshall/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Arsene Wenger recently gave his Arsenal players an inspirational speech reminiscent of Al Pacino's in the film Any Given Sunday, according to Theo Walcott

    The forward spoke to Arsenal's YouTube channel:

    Per James Benge of the Evening Standard, Walcott said:

    He did a speech the other day. 

    I won't be able to do the speech because it was that good. It genuinely reminded me of that film 'Any Given Sunday' and I actually said that to him!

    I was a bit embarrassed and didn't know if he'd seen the film, but he showed his passion and how long it's been since we've won the title.

    He wants it like all of his players, but you can tell he really wants it which is really good to see.

    In the film, Al Pacino plays the head coach of fictional American football team, the Miami Sharks, and delivers a famous speech to inspire them to victory (warning: contains NSFW language):

    Bleacher Report UK imagined what Wenger may have looked like during the speech:

    Wenger usually appears more reserved than most managers in the Premier League—particularly compared with the passionate Jurgen Klopp, for example—but showed his temper on Sunday when he pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor in a heated exchange.

    As Goal's Chris Wheatley relayed, the Frenchman regretted his actions:

    The Gunners have not won the Premier League title since their unbeaten season in 2004, which has led to calls for Wenger to be relieved of his duties from some quarters.

    Another frequent criticism of Arsenal is their lack of mental fortitude, so the Emirates Stadium faithful will likely be pleased to hear that Wenger is able to offer them inspiration in the dressing room.

    Despite going down to 10 men when Granit Xhaka was sent off and conceding a 93rd-minute penalty, Arsenal were able to rescue three points against Burnley at the weekend when Alexis Sanchez netted a spot-kick of his own in the 98th minute.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    In a weekend in which many of their rivals slipped up, the win took the Gunners to second, albeit eight points behind Chelsea.

    While Arsenal remain in the title race, they may well struggle to offer a serious challenge to the Blues and their UEFA Champions League campaign could well come to an end in the round of 16 yet again, as they will face Bayern Munich.

    Wenger is in the final season of his current deal at the club and is yet to put pen to paper on an extension—should they fail to trouble Chelsea or get past Bayern, it will likely increase calls for him to close the curtain on his Arsenal career.

    In the meantime, channelling Pacino might help him inspire his players.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 