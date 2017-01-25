3 Players Each to Replace Messi, Suarez, Neymar If They Ever Leave Barcelona

1 of 10

All eras come to an end. The nature of football is that even for the greats and the loyal, time or tolerance wears away effectiveness, and a player's stay at a club—however long or loved—will come to its final game.

Carles Puyol and Xavi Hernandez are two who have both recently had that moment thrust upon them at Barcelona, and the fans' worst fears now have to be that either captain Andres Iniesta or any of the front three—the fabled MSN attack—will be next.

Lionel Messi. Luis Suarez. Neymar.

Sooner or later, one of them will be on his way...and however will Barcelona replace those superstars?

We've found three good places to start looking for each replacement: one expensive deal, one younger talent and one alternative option.