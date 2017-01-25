Rafael Nadal vs. Milos Raonic: Score and Reaction from 2017 Australian Open

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal saw off Milos Raonic in straight sets in their quarter-final at the 2017 Australian Open on Wednesday.

The ninth seed rolled back the years in a similar manner to Roger Federer in Melbourne, Australia, taking the match 6-4, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

There were only two breaks of serve in the entire match, but Raonic only got close to Nadal in the second set, and he was unable to capitalise as he wasted six break points.

After a slightly shaky start, Raonic began to hit his groundstrokes with more confidence and accuracy, but it was the irrepressible Nadal who earned the first break point of the contest at 2-2.

He was unable to take it when he netted a backhand, but the Spaniard broke him on his next service game when he earned two break points with a sublime cross-court backhand and Raonic missed with a wild smash.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The ninth seed continued to unleash an array of powerful shots against the Canadian as he proceeded to serve out the set.

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times was impressed:

Nadal had to hang on early in the second set, though, eventually holding his first service game after a lengthy battle at deuce when Raonic netted a forehand.

The match continued to follow serve with Nadal looking strong and Raonic holding more comfortably than he had previously, until at 5-4 the former was serving to stay in the set.

An unforced error from the Spaniard handed Raonic two set points, but Nadal produced an outstanding defensive display to hold on.

Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times enjoyed what he saw:

The set progressed to a tiebreaker, where a superb lob gave Raonic two more set points. The Canadian was unable to finish his opponent off, though, as he failed to take either—the latter of which he double-faulted.

A sixth bite at the cherry saw Raonic send a forehand off-target, and two more errors allowed Nadal to take the second set.

The third followed a similar pattern, as it followed serve before Nadal made his move at 5-4 with Raonic serving to remain in the match.

The 14-time Grand Slam winner broke his opponent to love with yet more exceptional shot-making in their rallies, claiming match point when he forced Raonic to net a volley.

Per BBC Sport's Chris Osborne and Mike Henson, he said:

Milos beat me three weeks ago in Brisbane so I decided to go a little more inside the return. He has one of the top two serves and can play so aggressive on the return. I had to concentrate on my serve and accept the difficulties.

Nadal will face Grigor Dimitrov in his first Grand Slam semi-final since the 2014 French Open.

The Spaniard has only lost to Dimitrov once in eight matches, and his experience will come in handy when the two face off on Friday.

If he can replicate the performances he's displayed thus far, he may well find himself in the final.