La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 20 Predictions

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Real Madrid will be hoping for a more comfortable win when they host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, following their narrow triumph over Malaga last weekend.

Zinedine Zidane's side remain just one point ahead of Sevilla, who blew the title race wide open by ending Real's 40-match unbeaten run on Jan. 15.

Barcelona, two points behind the league leaders having played a game more, will be looking to keep the pressure on their rivals when they travel to Real Betis. Sevilla, meanwhile, can extend their La Liga winning streak to seven when they play Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium.

Here's a full schedule of the upcoming La Liga matches, along with picks and players to watch out for:

2016-17 La Liga: Week 20 Schedule, Picks Date Time Home Away Live Stream Pick Friday, Jan. 27 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Osasuna Malaga Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Saturday, Jan. 28 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET Villarreal Granada Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Villarreal Saturday, Jan. 28 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET Alaves Atletico Madrid BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Atletico Madrid Saturday, Jan. 28 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Eibar Deportivo La Coruna Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Saturday, Jan. 28 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Leganes Celta Vigo Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Leganes Sunday, Jan. 29 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET Real Betis Barcelona Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Barcelona Sunday, Jan. 29 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET Espanyol Sevilla Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Sevilla Sunday, Jan. 29 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Athletic Bilbao Sporting Gijon Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Sunday, Jan. 29 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Real Madrid Real Sociedad Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Real Madrid Monday, Jan. 30 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Las Palmas Valencia Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Valencia Various

Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos , Real Madrid

Real's contest with Sociedad should be a tough one for Zidane, with nerves likely to be a factor given the difficulties of the last fortnight. The former France international needs a resounding victory to restore confidence and keep their title challenge on track.

To do this, they will need Cristiano Ronaldo on form. The Portuguese has only scored two goals in his last six matches in all competitions, according to WhoScored.com, and appears to be struggling without team-mate Gareth Bale, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

In the 2-1 win against Malaga, Ronaldo hit the bar on a frustrating day for him, as Real escaped with three points thanks to two headed goals from Sergio Ramos.

Paul White/Associated Press

Collective disappointment with Real's recent performances was alluded to after the match by Zidane, who asked for more support from the fans.

"Our fans are always very demanding, but sometimes the players and coaches need more affection," he said, per BBC Sport. "When we have difficulties, we need the fans to be calm and support the team."

Real cannot afford to keep relying on defenders to score goals, but they may call on Toni Kroos' dead-ball delivery should Ronaldo fire blanks. The Germany international is a superb crosser of the ball, as he showed with his two assists in the win at Malaga.

Kroos now has nine league assists for the season, making him the club's most prolific creator, as pointed out by this tweet from La Liga:

The former Bayern Munich man is now just one assist shy of his total tally for last campaign, which was a career-best for the 27-year-old.

Sociedad will not make this easy, though. Head coach Eusebio Sacristan's side won each of their last two league games without conceding a goal, against Malaga and Celta Vigo, to move up to fifth in the table.

Real Madrid beat them 3-0 at the Anoeta Stadium on Aug. 21 but much has changed since then. Another body blow for Zidane is not out of the question.