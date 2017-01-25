Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa, China Rumours Discussed by Michael Ballack

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack believes Diego Costa should turn down a move to the Chinese Super League and remain at the club because he is already earning more than he can "spend in your lifetime."

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Ballack discussed the riches on offer from China:

It's crazy. It's numbers that we are not used to, even if in England there has been a lot of money involved for a while. It's still another level. I don't think it's normal, but hopefully we come back a bit to normal days and players remember they are playing in the best league in the world. That's, I think, what counts for you as a player if you are on a high salary and you are earning, let's say, enough money… which you normally can't spend in your lifetime.

Per Cross, Costa was recently dropped by Blues manager Antonio Conte after receiving a lucrative offer of £30 million per year to play for Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

Ballack further urged Costa and other players tempted by a move to China to consider "where you play, what level you play, the audience."

According to the Daily Star, Costa is the second-highest earner at Stamford Bridge after Eden Hazard with wages of £185,000 per week, which equates to £9.6 million a year.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Spain striker was left out of Conte's squad when the Blues took on Leicester City but was restored to the starting lineup when they faced Hull City at the weekend and netted his 15th goal of the season.

He has also provided five assists, so in 20 Premier League outings this season he's had a hand in a goal each game on average.

The match marked his 100th appearance in a Chelsea shirt—in that time he's scored 51 goals and laid on 21 assists overall.

Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, Conte is hopeful his restoration to the team will end speculation surrounding his future:

Costa is among Chelsea's most important players as he's undoubtedly their biggest goal threat, while his physicality and aggressive play are tailor-made for the Premier League.

While the Blues still have the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard and Pedro to contribute going forward, losing Costa would be a serious blow to their ambitions, and they'd likely struggle to win the title despite being eight points clear.

The 28-year-old appears set to stay put for the time being at least, and with him continuing to lead the line it will be difficult for any of the Blues' rivals to overhaul them in the back end of the season.