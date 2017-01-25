    ChelseaDownload App

    Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa, China Rumours Discussed by Michael Ballack

    Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Frank Augstein/Associated Press
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack believes Diego Costa should turn down a move to the Chinese Super League and remain at the club because he is already earning more than he can "spend in your lifetime." 

    According to the Mirror's John Cross, Ballack discussed the riches on offer from China:

    It's crazy. It's numbers that we are not used to, even if in England there has been a lot of money involved for a while. It's still another level.

    I don't think it's normal, but hopefully we come back a bit to normal days and players remember they are playing in the best league in the world. That's, I think, what counts for you as a player if you are on a high salary and you are earning, let's say, enough money… which you normally can't spend in your lifetime.

    Per Cross, Costa was recently dropped by Blues manager Antonio Conte after receiving a lucrative offer of £30 million per year to play for Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

    Ballack further urged Costa and other players tempted by a move to China to consider "where you play, what level you play, the audience."

    According to the Daily Star, Costa is the second-highest earner at Stamford Bridge after Eden Hazard with wages of £185,000 per week, which equates to £9.6 million a year.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    The Spain striker was left out of Conte's squad when the Blues took on Leicester City but was restored to the starting lineup when they faced Hull City at the weekend and netted his 15th goal of the season.

    He has also provided five assists, so in 20 Premier League outings this season he's had a hand in a goal each game on average.

    The match marked his 100th appearance in a Chelsea shirt—in that time he's scored 51 goals and laid on 21 assists overall.

    Per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey, Conte is hopeful his restoration to the team will end speculation surrounding his future:

    Costa is among Chelsea's most important players as he's undoubtedly their biggest goal threat, while his physicality and aggressive play are tailor-made for the Premier League.

    While the Blues still have the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard and Pedro to contribute going forward, losing Costa would be a serious blow to their ambitions, and they'd likely struggle to win the title despite being eight points clear.

    The 28-year-old appears set to stay put for the time being at least, and with him continuing to lead the line it will be difficult for any of the Blues' rivals to overhaul them in the back end of the season.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 