    Australian OpenDownload App

    Australian Open 2017: Results, Highlights, Wednesday Scores Recap from Melbourne

    United States' Serena Williams celebrates her win over Britain's Johanna Konta during their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
    Aaron Favila/Associated Press
    Alex KebleFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Grigor Dimitrov all progressed into the final four of the Australian Open on Tuesday to complete the lineup of this year's semi-finalists.

    Nadal's straight-sets win against Milos Raonic saw the Spaniard roll back the years and return to his very best, setting up a potential final against old foe Roger Federer.

    With Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic already out of the tournament, the men's singles has been wide open. However, most neutrals will hope for a showdown between two legendary players suddenly rediscovering their form of five years ago.

    In the women's, Williams battled to victory against Johanna Konta to set up a semi-final against Lucic-Baroni, whose incredible journey is surely the feel-good story of the tournament.

    Here is confirmation of the results:

    Australian Open 2017: Wednesday Results
    Men's SinglesResults
    [15] Grigor Dimitrov bt. [11] David Goffin6-3, 6-2, 6-4
    [9] Rafael Nadal bt. [3] Milos Raonic6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4
    Women's SinglesResults
    Mirjana Lucic-Baroni bt. [5] Karolina Pliskova6-4, 3-6, 6-4
    [2] Serena Williams bt. [9] Johanna Konta6-2, 6-3
    AusOpen.com

     

    Wednesday Review

    World No. 79 Lucic-Baroni caused the biggest upset of the quarter-finals with her three-set victory over Czech Karolina Pliskova, the No. 5 seed in Melbourne.

    The 34-year-old's surprising win sees her advance to the final four of the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

    It will be only the second time she has appeared in a singles Grand Slam semi-final, with her last way back in 1999 at Wimbledon.

    Lucic-Baroni was a prodigious player in her teens but found her career derailed due to alleged abuse by her father.

    Wednesday's victory, so long after her last appearance in a major tournament semi-final, has been described as a "fairytale" by Charlie Eccleshare of the Telegraph.

    TOPSHOT - Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni celebrates her victory against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their women's singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2017. / AFP / PAUL
    PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

    It was a nervy contest for Lucic-Baroni, who looked beaten when forced to take a medical break while trailing 3-4 in the final set. But the German fought back in commanding style to seize control of the match, winning all three remaining games to book her place against Williams on Thursday.

    "I can't believe this, this is crazy," Lucic-Baroni said after the match, per the BBC. "The only thing I can say is God is good. I can't believe I'm in the semi-finals again. I feel a little bit in shock right now."

    The length of time since Lucic-Baroni last faced Williams was highlighted by images that emerged on Twitter after the game:

    Six-time Australian Open champion Williams won her contest with Konta in straight sets, but this was no easy tie. After a long and difficult first-set win for the American, Konta roared back in the second to take a 3-1 lead, prompting angry cries from the 35-year-old.

    But Williams remained focused and proved why she is one of the most successful tennis players in history by winning the next five consecutive games.

    Nadal's emphatic victory over Raonic was the most dominant of all the matches played on Wednesday. A vintage performance saw him win the opening set with a first-serve percentage of 69, but his Canadian opponent would not lie down.

    Kin Cheung/Associated Press

    Raonic passed up six set points in the second, ultimately falling to a 9-7 defeat on the tiebreak in an epic second set. Nadal closed the third set with a love game, 6-4, dropping to his knees after the final point in recognition of a gruelling, high-quality contest. 

    Dimitrov kept alive his unbeaten start to 2017 with a simple straight-sets victory over David Goffin. The Bulgarian would not have expected such easy passage to the final four, but he can now look forward to his second-ever Grand Slam semi-final against Nadal.

    Things were looking rosy from the off for Dimitrov, who shot into a 3-0 lead in the opening set and, despite being pegged back to 3-3, ultimately won the match comfortably.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 