Australian Open 2017: Results, Highlights, Wednesday Scores Recap from Melbourne

Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni and Grigor Dimitrov all progressed into the final four of the Australian Open on Tuesday to complete the lineup of this year's semi-finalists.

Nadal's straight-sets win against Milos Raonic saw the Spaniard roll back the years and return to his very best, setting up a potential final against old foe Roger Federer.

With Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic already out of the tournament, the men's singles has been wide open. However, most neutrals will hope for a showdown between two legendary players suddenly rediscovering their form of five years ago.

In the women's, Williams battled to victory against Johanna Konta to set up a semi-final against Lucic-Baroni, whose incredible journey is surely the feel-good story of the tournament.

Here is confirmation of the results:

Australian Open 2017: Wednesday Results Men's Singles Results [15] Grigor Dimitrov bt. [11] David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 [9] Rafael Nadal bt. [3] Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 Women's Singles Results Mirjana Lucic-Baroni bt. [5] Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 [2] Serena Williams bt. [9] Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3 AusOpen.com

Wednesday Review

World No. 79 Lucic-Baroni caused the biggest upset of the quarter-finals with her three-set victory over Czech Karolina Pliskova, the No. 5 seed in Melbourne.

The 34-year-old's surprising win sees her advance to the final four of the Australian Open for the first time in her career.

It will be only the second time she has appeared in a singles Grand Slam semi-final, with her last way back in 1999 at Wimbledon.

Lucic-Baroni was a prodigious player in her teens but found her career derailed due to alleged abuse by her father.

Wednesday's victory, so long after her last appearance in a major tournament semi-final, has been described as a "fairytale" by Charlie Eccleshare of the Telegraph.

It was a nervy contest for Lucic-Baroni, who looked beaten when forced to take a medical break while trailing 3-4 in the final set. But the German fought back in commanding style to seize control of the match, winning all three remaining games to book her place against Williams on Thursday.

"I can't believe this, this is crazy," Lucic-Baroni said after the match, per the BBC. "The only thing I can say is God is good. I can't believe I'm in the semi-finals again. I feel a little bit in shock right now."

The length of time since Lucic-Baroni last faced Williams was highlighted by images that emerged on Twitter after the game:

Six-time Australian Open champion Williams won her contest with Konta in straight sets, but this was no easy tie. After a long and difficult first-set win for the American, Konta roared back in the second to take a 3-1 lead, prompting angry cries from the 35-year-old.

But Williams remained focused and proved why she is one of the most successful tennis players in history by winning the next five consecutive games.

Nadal's emphatic victory over Raonic was the most dominant of all the matches played on Wednesday. A vintage performance saw him win the opening set with a first-serve percentage of 69, but his Canadian opponent would not lie down.

Raonic passed up six set points in the second, ultimately falling to a 9-7 defeat on the tiebreak in an epic second set. Nadal closed the third set with a love game, 6-4, dropping to his knees after the final point in recognition of a gruelling, high-quality contest.

Dimitrov kept alive his unbeaten start to 2017 with a simple straight-sets victory over David Goffin. The Bulgarian would not have expected such easy passage to the final four, but he can now look forward to his second-ever Grand Slam semi-final against Nadal.

Things were looking rosy from the off for Dimitrov, who shot into a 3-0 lead in the opening set and, despite being pegged back to 3-3, ultimately won the match comfortably.