San Francisco 49ers Freeze Ticket Prices for 2017 and 2018 Seasons

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers won't raise prices for their season-ticket holders for the next two years following a dismal 2-14 season in 2016.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com cited an email the team sent season-ticket holders on Tuesday that said the prices will be frozen through the 2018 campaign.

This decision comes after team CEO Jed York said "our fans deserve better than this" in his season-ending news conference on Jan. 2, per Wagoner.

Wagoner wrote San Francisco has "some of the most expensive tickets in the league, with the range for season tickets between $850 and $3,750 and the range for personal seat licenses between $2,000 and $80,000."

However, those prices have stayed the same since 2014, which is when Levi's Stadium opened. That pattern will continue for at least the first five years of the team's tenure in the stadium following Tuesday's news.

While the 49ers are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history with five Super Bowl rings and another Super Bowl appearance, things have consistently gone downhill since they moved in to Levi's Stadium:

49ers Since Levi's Stadium Opened Season Record Head Coach 2014 8-8 Jim Harbaugh 2015 5-11 Jim Tomsula 2016 2-14 Chip Kelly Source: Pro-Football-Reference

San Francisco went 12-4 in the 2013 season before the change but turned in an 8-8 campaign followed by two losing seasons. What's more, the team is looking for yet another coach (and general manager) this offseason. Wagoner called Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan "the presumptive next coach," but he has a Super Bowl to worry about before that potential hire occurs.

The 49ers will turn to the future this offseason with a new coach, general manager and the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted San Francisco would select North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with that pick in his latest mock draft.

Trubisky would ideally give them a much-needed franchise quarterback whom season-ticket holders won't have to pay more to see in 2017 and 2018.