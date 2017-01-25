WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from January 24

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The penultimate stop on the road to Royal Rumble, this week's SmackDown took a much more methodical approach to hyping Sunday's pay-per-view event than Raw, continuing to promote its ongoing stories regardless of whether or not they'll play a significant role in this weekend's proceedings.

John Cena and AJ Styles came together for an outstanding promo segment that built the intensity of their upcoming WWE World Championship match, but neither of those Superstars made the cut for this week's biggest winners and losers.

Why not?

Fans expect great things from them. They have been at the forefront of the wrestling world for 15 years, measuring sticks for others. Praising Cena for a great promo or Styles for an outstanding match has become the norm.

What is not is the brand's booking of its women's division, which is criminally underrated by those wowed by the flashiness of Raw's Sasha Banks-Charlotte feud. What is not is Luke Harper's rise to relevance or Dolph Ziggler's heel turn.

Those Superstars have taken the ball given to them by the brand extension and run with it, even if booking has not always helped them out, as is the case with one of them.

Who earned what distinction for the January 24 broadcast?

Take a look.