4-Star WR Prospect Jalen Hall Commits to Oregon over Alabama, More

Jalen Hall emerged as the complete package at wide receiver during his time at the high school level, and the 4-star standout announced Friday he will continue his journey at Oregon.

He confirmed his selection of the Ducks on Twitter:

As far as prospects in the class of 2018 go, Hall is one of the best there is at receiver. The Long Beach, California, native is the No. 22 receiver among recruits in his graduating class, and he's the 127th-ranked player overall among that same subset.

And while Hall's not a burner by trade, his physical traits have allowed him to compensate for a lack of elite downfield quickness.

Specifically, the 6'4", 192-pound wideout has excellent size, polished route-running capabilities and strong hands that allow him to win in one-on-one matchups with even the most physically imposing cornerbacks.

During his junior season, the U.S. Army All-American solidified his status as a stud with 50 catches for 1,164 yards (23.3 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games, according to MaxPreps.com.

Conventional wisdom had Hall bound for the USC Trojans throughout the recruiting process, but the Ducks swooped in and secured his commitment.

And now that he's a member of one of the Trojans' chief Pac-12 rivals, Hall will have a chance to elevate Oregon's offense to a new level.

Adjusting to the physicality of the Pac-12 will be a tall task for Hall, but considering his frame is built to handle contact along the boundary, he should eventually develop into a towering and feared force on the outside.

Hall has the size, hands and body control necessary to torture some of the conference's top secondaries, and his ability to wreak havoc down near the goal line should give the Ducks a legitimate anchor on the outside moving forward.