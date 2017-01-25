    NBADownload App

    Jerry West Released from Hospital Following a Fall: Latest Details and Comments

    OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Jerry West of the Golden State Warriors talks to Seth Curry #30 of the Sacramento Kings before Game Five of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on June 13, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West was hospitalized Tuesday following a "medical scare" at a Los Angeles-area country club, as first reported by TMZ

    The Associated Press (via ESPN.com) noted Wednesday that the Warriors announced "West is doing well after a brief hospital visit following a fall. Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder was in touch with West's wife and provided the update Wednesday morning, a day after West was taken to a Southern California hospital for observation and tests."

    A 12-time All-NBA selection and 14-time All-Star, West, 78, joined the Golden State Warriors as an executive board member in 2011. 

    Since then, West has reportedly been looped in on personnel decisions and has been given a direct line to owner Joe Lacob and the rest of the front office. 

    West was also reportedly instrumental in the Warriors' successful recruitment of Kevin Durant, whom he spoke to on the phone shortly before the 2013-14 NBA MVP made his commitment official. 

