    Pro Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Starters, Full Rosters and Predictions

    HONOLULU, HI - SUNDAY, JANUARY 31: Team Irvin wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons dives after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 31, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
    Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    While football fans across the country are salivating over the potential offensive showcase that is this year's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, there is still football to be played this Sunday, Jan. 29th, as the 2017 Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, Florida.

    Yes, it's in Orlando, not Honolulu, this year. And while there are changes to the Pro Bowl format, including a return to the old AFC vs. NFC game instead of a fantasy draft, there will be some familiar faces playing in this year's all-star game.

    Every year, players pull out of the Pro Bowl because of injury or because they're playing in the Super Bowl, but there are still great players in this year's game. 

    Let's take a look at who will be taking the field this year to represent their conferences.

    Note: Players with an (I) next to their name were voted into the game, but won't be playing. Players with an (R) next to their name are replacements. Players with ** next to their names were voted in as starters.  

     

    2017 Pro Bowl Players Pool
    AFC Players SelectedPositionTeam
    Tom Brady (I) **QBNew England Patriots
    Derek Carr (I)QBOakland Raiders
    Alex Smith (R)QBKansas City Chiefs
    Andy Dalton (R)QBCincinnati Bengals
    Ben Roethlisberger (I)QBPittsburgh Steelers
    Philip RiversQBSan Diego Chargers
    Le'Veon Bell (I) **RBPittsburgh Steelers
    Melvin Gordon (R)RBSan Diego Chargers
    DeMarco MurrayRBTennessee Titans
    LeSean McCoy (I)RBBuffalo Bills
    Jay Ajayi (R)RBMiami Dolphins
    Antonio Brown (I) **WRPittsburgh Steelers
    Amari CooperWROakland Raiders
    A.J. GreenWRCincinnati Bengals
    T.Y. HiltonWRIndianapolis Colts
    Demaryius ThomasWRDenver Broncos
    Joe Thomas **OTCleveland Browns
    Donald Penn (I) **OTOakland Raiders
    Andrew Whitworth (R)OTCincinnati Bengals
    Taylor LewanOTTennessee Titans
    Marshal Yanda **OGBaltimore Ravens
    Kelechi Osemele **OGOakland Raiders
    David DeCastroOGPittsburgh Steelers
    Rodney Hudson **COakland Raiders
    Maurkice PounceyCPittsburgh Steelers
    Jeremy ZuttahCBaltimore Ravens
    Travis Kelce **TEKansas City Chiefs
    Delanie WalkerTETennessee Titans
    Kyle Juszczyk **FBBaltimore Ravens
    Khalil Mack **DEOakland Raiders
    Cameron Wake **DEMiami Dolphins
    Jadeveon ClowneyDEHouston Texans
    Geno Atkins **DTCincinnati Bengals
    Ndamukong Suh **DTMiami Dolphins
    Jurrell CaseyDTTennessee Titans
    Von Miller **OLBDenver Broncos
    Lorenzo Alexander **OLBBuffalo Bills
    Brian OrakpoOLBTennessee Titans
    Dont'a Hightower (I) **MLBNew England Patriots
    C.J. Mosley (I)MLBBaltimore Ravens
    Zach BrownMLBBuffalo Bills
    Ryan ShazierMLBPittsburgh Steelers
    Marcus Peters **CBKansas City Chiefs
    Aqib Talib **CBDenver Broncos
    Casey HaywardCBSan Diego Chargers
    Chris HarrisCBDenver Broncos
    Stephon GilmoreCBBuffalo Bills
    Devin McCourty (I) **FSNew England Patriots
    Eric WeddleFSBaltimore Ravens
    Reggie NelsonFSOakland Raiders
    Eric Berry (R) **SSKansas City Chiefs
    Darian Stewart (I)SSDenver Broncos
    Pat McAfee (I) **PIndianapolis Colts
    Dustin Colquitt (R)KKansas City Chiefs
    Justin Tucker **KBaltimore Ravens
    Tyreek HillRSKansas City Chiefs
    Morgan CoxLSBaltimore Ravens
    Matthew Slater (I)STNew England Patriots
    D.J. AlexanderSTKansas City Chiefs
    NFC Players Selected
    Matt Ryan (I) **QBAtlanta Falcons
    Aaron Rodgers (I)QBGreen Bay Packers
    Kirk Cousins (R)QBWashington Redskins
    Drew Brees (R)QBNew Orleans Saints
    Dak PrescottQBDallas Cowboys
    Ezekiel Elliott **RBDallas Cowboys
    David JohnsonRBArizona Cardinals
    Devonta Freeman (I)RBAtlanta Falcons
    Darren Sproles (R)RBPhiladelphia Eagles
    Julio Jones (I) **WRAtlanta Falcons
    Dez Bryant (R)WRDallas Cowboys
    Odell Beckham Jr. **WRNew York Giants
    Mike EvansWRTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Larry Fitzgerald (I)WRArizona Cardinals
    Doug Baldwin (R)WRSeattle Seahawks
    Tyron Smith **OTDallas Cowboys
    Trent Williams **OTWashington
    Jason Peters (I)OTPhiladelphia Eagles
    David Bakhtiari (R)OTGreen Bay Packers
    Zack Martin **OGDallas Cowboys
    Brandon Scherff (I) **OGWashington
    Trai Turner (R)OGCarolina Panthers
    T.J. Lang (I)OGGreen Bay Packers
    Jason Sitton (R)OGChicago Bears
    Travis Frederick **CDallas Cowboys
    Alex Mack (I)CAtlanta Falcons
    Jason Kelce (R)CPhiladelphia Eagles
    Greg Olsen **TECarolina Panthers
    Jordan Reed (I)TEWashington
    Jimmy Graham (R)TESeattle Seahawks
    Mike Tolbert **FBCarolina Panthers
    Everson Griffen **DEMinnesota Vikings
    Cliff Avril **DESeattle Seahawks
    Michael BennettDESeattle Seahawks
    Aaron Donald (I) **DTLos Angeles Rams
    Linval Joseph (R)DTMinnesota Vikings
    Gerald McCoy **DTTampa Bay Buccaneers
    Fletcher CoxDTPhiladelphia Eagles
    Vic Beasley (I) **OLBAtlanta Falcons
    Anthony Barr (R)OLBMinnesota Vikings
    Ryan Kerrigan (I) **OLBWashington
    K.J. Wright (R)OLBSeattle Seahawks
    Thomas DavisOLBCarolina Panthers
    Bobby Wagner **MLBSeattle Seahawks
    Luke Kuechly (I)MLBCarolina Panthers
    Sean Lee (R)MLBDallas Cowboys
    Janoris Jenkins **CBNew York Giants
    Patrick Peterson **CBArizona Cardinals
    Richard ShermanCBSeattle Seahawks
    Xavier RhodesCBMinnesota Vikings
    Harrison Smith **FSMinnesota Vikings
    Ha Ha Clinton-DixFSGreen Bay Packers
    Landon Collins **SSNew York Giants
    Johnny Hekker **PLos Angeles Rams
    Matt Bryant (I) **KAtlanta Falcons
    Matt Prater (R)KDetroit Lions
    Cordarrelle Patterson **RSMinnesota Vikings
    Dwayne Harris **STNew York Giants
    Jake McQuaide **LSLos Angeles Rams
    NFL.com

     

     

    While it's disappointing that the likes of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones won't be playing this weekend, football fans can find solace in the fact that they will be playing in the Super Bowl and giving 100 percent effort.

    That's about 75 percent more effort than they would've showcased to NFL fans had they played in the Pro Bowl instead. The Pro Bowl has been a hotbed for discussions about how much effort players give during the game. After all, the season is over, and no one wants to get hurt.

    HONOLULU, HI - SUNDAY, JANUARY 31: Team Rice fullback John Kuhn #30 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball against Team Irvin during the first half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 31, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.Team Irvin defeated
    Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

    But with younger players hoping to make names for themselves, the tide is slowly beginning to turn.

    While last year's Pro Bowl had the most replacement players in the game's history, it was also one of the more dynamic and exciting games we've seen from the NFL's version of an all-star game. Team Irvin, led by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, demolished Team Rice, led by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, by a score of 49-27.

    The game might've been a blowout, but with 76 points combined, what's not to like if you're a fan looking to watch an exciting game?

    With first-year players like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon, the Pro Bowl is becoming more of a showcase of young talent than a competitive football game, which is how it should be.

    Having said that, this year's game will be one you don't want to miss.

     

    Prediction

    Both rosters are full of talented football players, but the NFC is stacked with elite talent the AFC can't compete with. Just look at the AFC's quarterback situation. Andy Dalton replacing Tom Brady? Alex Smith replacing Derek Carr?

    How are they realistically supposed to compete with Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins?

    This game could easily turn out to be another blowout, but this time it will be the NFC that has the last laugh. Elliott will put on a show for the fans and demonstrate why he's the future of the NFL with 80 yards rushing and a couple of scores.

    ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-31.
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Look for some lackadaisical pass coverage from the AFC's corners as Dez Bryant burns the secondary all game long. It may be an exhibition game, but Bryant brings a level of intensity to the field every time he plays. And he'll be especially motivated to play hard in this game because he wasn't voted in as a starter after a statistical down year with the Dallas Cowboys.

    The game will start out cagey as each team tries to dissect the other's defense, but look for Brees to put on an aerial display with touchdown passes to Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans in the second quarter. 

    The AFC will try to have a balanced offense with Dalton and Smith running the show, getting Gordon the ball as much as it can until it falls behind on the scoreboard. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Dalton turn the ball over a couple times as Janoris Jenkins takes one to the house to increase the NFC's lead shortly after the half.

    It won't take long for this game to get out of hand, but at the end of the day, it's all fun and games. 

    Prediction: NFC dominates, beats the AFC 45-17. 

