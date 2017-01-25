Pro Bowl 2017: AFC and NFC Starters, Full Rosters and Predictions

Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

While football fans across the country are salivating over the potential offensive showcase that is this year's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, there is still football to be played this Sunday, Jan. 29th, as the 2017 Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, Florida.

Yes, it's in Orlando, not Honolulu, this year. And while there are changes to the Pro Bowl format, including a return to the old AFC vs. NFC game instead of a fantasy draft, there will be some familiar faces playing in this year's all-star game.

Every year, players pull out of the Pro Bowl because of injury or because they're playing in the Super Bowl, but there are still great players in this year's game.

Let's take a look at who will be taking the field this year to represent their conferences.

Note: Players with an (I) next to their name were voted into the game, but won't be playing. Players with an (R) next to their name are replacements. Players with ** next to their names were voted in as starters.

2017 Pro Bowl Players Pool AFC Players Selected Position Team Tom Brady (I) ** QB New England Patriots Derek Carr (I) QB Oakland Raiders Alex Smith (R) QB Kansas City Chiefs Andy Dalton (R) QB Cincinnati Bengals Ben Roethlisberger (I) QB Pittsburgh Steelers Philip Rivers QB San Diego Chargers Le'Veon Bell (I) ** RB Pittsburgh Steelers Melvin Gordon (R) RB San Diego Chargers DeMarco Murray RB Tennessee Titans LeSean McCoy (I) RB Buffalo Bills Jay Ajayi (R) RB Miami Dolphins Antonio Brown (I) ** WR Pittsburgh Steelers Amari Cooper WR Oakland Raiders A.J. Green WR Cincinnati Bengals T.Y. Hilton WR Indianapolis Colts Demaryius Thomas WR Denver Broncos Joe Thomas ** OT Cleveland Browns Donald Penn (I) ** OT Oakland Raiders Andrew Whitworth (R) OT Cincinnati Bengals Taylor Lewan OT Tennessee Titans Marshal Yanda ** OG Baltimore Ravens Kelechi Osemele ** OG Oakland Raiders David DeCastro OG Pittsburgh Steelers Rodney Hudson ** C Oakland Raiders Maurkice Pouncey C Pittsburgh Steelers Jeremy Zuttah C Baltimore Ravens Travis Kelce ** TE Kansas City Chiefs Delanie Walker TE Tennessee Titans Kyle Juszczyk ** FB Baltimore Ravens Khalil Mack ** DE Oakland Raiders Cameron Wake ** DE Miami Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney DE Houston Texans Geno Atkins ** DT Cincinnati Bengals Ndamukong Suh ** DT Miami Dolphins Jurrell Casey DT Tennessee Titans Von Miller ** OLB Denver Broncos Lorenzo Alexander ** OLB Buffalo Bills Brian Orakpo OLB Tennessee Titans Dont'a Hightower (I) ** MLB New England Patriots C.J. Mosley (I) MLB Baltimore Ravens Zach Brown MLB Buffalo Bills Ryan Shazier MLB Pittsburgh Steelers Marcus Peters ** CB Kansas City Chiefs Aqib Talib ** CB Denver Broncos Casey Hayward CB San Diego Chargers Chris Harris CB Denver Broncos Stephon Gilmore CB Buffalo Bills Devin McCourty (I) ** FS New England Patriots Eric Weddle FS Baltimore Ravens Reggie Nelson FS Oakland Raiders Eric Berry (R) ** SS Kansas City Chiefs Darian Stewart (I) SS Denver Broncos Pat McAfee (I) ** P Indianapolis Colts Dustin Colquitt (R) K Kansas City Chiefs Justin Tucker ** K Baltimore Ravens Tyreek Hill RS Kansas City Chiefs Morgan Cox LS Baltimore Ravens Matthew Slater (I) ST New England Patriots D.J. Alexander ST Kansas City Chiefs NFC Players Selected Matt Ryan (I) ** QB Atlanta Falcons Aaron Rodgers (I) QB Green Bay Packers Kirk Cousins (R) QB Washington Redskins Drew Brees (R) QB New Orleans Saints Dak Prescott QB Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott ** RB Dallas Cowboys David Johnson RB Arizona Cardinals Devonta Freeman (I) RB Atlanta Falcons Darren Sproles (R) RB Philadelphia Eagles Julio Jones (I) ** WR Atlanta Falcons Dez Bryant (R) WR Dallas Cowboys Odell Beckham Jr. ** WR New York Giants Mike Evans WR Tampa Bay Buccaneers Larry Fitzgerald (I) WR Arizona Cardinals Doug Baldwin (R) WR Seattle Seahawks Tyron Smith ** OT Dallas Cowboys Trent Williams ** OT Washington Jason Peters (I) OT Philadelphia Eagles David Bakhtiari (R) OT Green Bay Packers Zack Martin ** OG Dallas Cowboys Brandon Scherff (I) ** OG Washington Trai Turner (R) OG Carolina Panthers T.J. Lang (I) OG Green Bay Packers Jason Sitton (R) OG Chicago Bears Travis Frederick ** C Dallas Cowboys Alex Mack (I) C Atlanta Falcons Jason Kelce (R) C Philadelphia Eagles Greg Olsen ** TE Carolina Panthers Jordan Reed (I) TE Washington Jimmy Graham (R) TE Seattle Seahawks Mike Tolbert ** FB Carolina Panthers Everson Griffen ** DE Minnesota Vikings Cliff Avril ** DE Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett DE Seattle Seahawks Aaron Donald (I) ** DT Los Angeles Rams Linval Joseph (R) DT Minnesota Vikings Gerald McCoy ** DT Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fletcher Cox DT Philadelphia Eagles Vic Beasley (I) ** OLB Atlanta Falcons Anthony Barr (R) OLB Minnesota Vikings Ryan Kerrigan (I) ** OLB Washington K.J. Wright (R) OLB Seattle Seahawks Thomas Davis OLB Carolina Panthers Bobby Wagner ** MLB Seattle Seahawks Luke Kuechly (I) MLB Carolina Panthers Sean Lee (R) MLB Dallas Cowboys Janoris Jenkins ** CB New York Giants Patrick Peterson ** CB Arizona Cardinals Richard Sherman CB Seattle Seahawks Xavier Rhodes CB Minnesota Vikings Harrison Smith ** FS Minnesota Vikings Ha Ha Clinton-Dix FS Green Bay Packers Landon Collins ** SS New York Giants Johnny Hekker ** P Los Angeles Rams Matt Bryant (I) ** K Atlanta Falcons Matt Prater (R) K Detroit Lions Cordarrelle Patterson ** RS Minnesota Vikings Dwayne Harris ** ST New York Giants Jake McQuaide ** LS Los Angeles Rams NFL.com

While it's disappointing that the likes of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones won't be playing this weekend, football fans can find solace in the fact that they will be playing in the Super Bowl and giving 100 percent effort.

That's about 75 percent more effort than they would've showcased to NFL fans had they played in the Pro Bowl instead. The Pro Bowl has been a hotbed for discussions about how much effort players give during the game. After all, the season is over, and no one wants to get hurt.

But with younger players hoping to make names for themselves, the tide is slowly beginning to turn.

While last year's Pro Bowl had the most replacement players in the game's history, it was also one of the more dynamic and exciting games we've seen from the NFL's version of an all-star game. Team Irvin, led by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, demolished Team Rice, led by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, by a score of 49-27.

The game might've been a blowout, but with 76 points combined, what's not to like if you're a fan looking to watch an exciting game?

With first-year players like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon, the Pro Bowl is becoming more of a showcase of young talent than a competitive football game, which is how it should be.

Having said that, this year's game will be one you don't want to miss.

Prediction

Both rosters are full of talented football players, but the NFC is stacked with elite talent the AFC can't compete with. Just look at the AFC's quarterback situation. Andy Dalton replacing Tom Brady? Alex Smith replacing Derek Carr?

How are they realistically supposed to compete with Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins?

This game could easily turn out to be another blowout, but this time it will be the NFC that has the last laugh. Elliott will put on a show for the fans and demonstrate why he's the future of the NFL with 80 yards rushing and a couple of scores.

Look for some lackadaisical pass coverage from the AFC's corners as Dez Bryant burns the secondary all game long. It may be an exhibition game, but Bryant brings a level of intensity to the field every time he plays. And he'll be especially motivated to play hard in this game because he wasn't voted in as a starter after a statistical down year with the Dallas Cowboys.

The game will start out cagey as each team tries to dissect the other's defense, but look for Brees to put on an aerial display with touchdown passes to Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans in the second quarter.

The AFC will try to have a balanced offense with Dalton and Smith running the show, getting Gordon the ball as much as it can until it falls behind on the scoreboard. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Dalton turn the ball over a couple times as Janoris Jenkins takes one to the house to increase the NFC's lead shortly after the half.

It won't take long for this game to get out of hand, but at the end of the day, it's all fun and games.

Prediction: NFC dominates, beats the AFC 45-17.