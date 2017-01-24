Giancarlo Stanton Will Play for Team USA at 2017 WBC: Latest Comments, Reaction

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton announced via his Instagram on Tuesday that he will play for Team USA at the 2017 World Baseball Classic:

Stanton had also played for the United States during the 2013 World Baseball Classic, which ended in pool play at the hands of Puerto Rico.

Before his fourth season in the majors, Stanton played in just five games during the 2013 tournament and batted .235 with one RBI.

But throughout his career with the Marlins, he has become one of the most powerful hitters in the entire league.

However, he's run in to injury problems in almost every season, which has limited his production. Stanton has played in over 145 games just once in seven seasons

In 827 career games, though, he's belted 208 home runs and has had 22 or more in each of those seven years.

The 27-year-old can also hit them farther than anyone in the game when he gets a hold of one:

His addition to the United States lineup adds some serious pop to an outfield that already boasts Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles and Stanton's Miami teammate, Christian Yelich.

That power will need to be put on full display though if Team USA wants to improve on its disappointing result from four years ago.