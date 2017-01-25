Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Rusev and Newest WWE Royal Rumble Entrants Predictions

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 field continued to round out this week with the additions of Mojo Rawley, Big Show and others.

But will these new entrants be filler or have an actual impact on Sunday's namesake Battle Royal? The story of their inclusion into the match and their positions within WWE provide a hint of what's to come.

Rawley won a 10-man Battle Royal on Tuesday's SmackDown. Sami Zayn earned his spot by outlasting Seth Rollins in a hard-fought match on Monday's Raw. Big Show, Big Cass and Rusev continued the tradition of simply announcing themselves as entrants.

Goldberg, Undertaker and the top-tier Superstars of the Rumble remain the favorites to win. Still, there are opportunities big and small to be had outside victory.

Read on for a projection of what Rawley and his peers will accomplish at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio on Sunday.