Australian Open 2017 Schedule: Wednesday Replay TV Coverage, Live-Stream Guide

Serena Williams celebrated as she earned a spot into the semifinal round of the Australian Open. Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Serena Williams was not about to be denied in her quarterfinals match Wednesday with red-hot Johanna Konta in the Australian Open.

Serena had seen sister Venus Williams earn a spot in the semifinals with her victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but beating Konta was another story. The British star had won 18 straight sets going into her match against Serena, and she was playing sensational tennis as the tournament's No. 9 seed.

Williams was able to play a determined match, and she disposed of Konta by a 6-2, 6-3 margin. While that score seemed decisive, many of the points were hotly contested, and Williams used her power and her groundstrokes to get the best of her opponent.

Williams had struggled with her serve in her previous match against Barbora Strycova when she lost four games on her own serve. Williams had additional problems with her serve against Konta, but her relentlessness allowed her to take charge of the match.

Williams complimented Konta in her on-court interview after the match, calling her a future Australian Open champion. However, she was pleased with her own game as she moves into her 34th career Grand Slam semifinal.

"I was really happy to get through it," Williams said. "My main focus was on my serve, even though I missed some. Then I decided to just have some fun."

Williams will meet Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the semifinals. Lucic-Baroni scored a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova.

Lucic-Baroni has been battling a thigh injury, and she never expected to get this far in the tournament. She was quite emotional in her on-court interview after the match.

"I can't believe I'm in semifinals again," Lucic-Baroni said (h/t Greg Garber of ESPN.com). "I feel a little bit in shock right now. I never could dream about being here again."

The 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni had called timeout in the third set when trailing 4-3, and when she came back from receiving medical treatment for her injury, she won the final three games and 12 of the final 13 points.

Pliskova, who beat Serena Williams in the 2016 U.S. Open, lost her momentum during the injury timeout. Her crisp strokes grew sloppy when she had a chance to put the match away.

Serena has a 2-0 career record against Lucic-Baroni.