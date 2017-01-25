WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 24

1 of 4

Neville and Rich Swann can't wait until The Royal Rumble to throw down. Credit: WWE.com

The cruiserweight division was never going to be an instant success. It takes time for something like this to catch fire. But we are coming to a point where it and 205 Live need to start making more progress or risk becoming nothing more than a gimmick for the WWE Network.

The difference between now and when WCW first launched its cruiserweight division is the way fans expect wrestling to be presented to them.

It used to be acceptable for management to give real storylines to the top talents while everyone else wrestled a series of random matches. As long as the action in the ring was fun, character development could take a backseat.

These days, people rarely get behind someone unless they are in an interesting storyline. Even if the matches being produced are top notch, the narrative can make or break a feud in the eyes of the fans.

While the cruiserweight division puts on some great matches every week, the stories behind them have fallen short in most cases. This week saw an improvement in this area, but it will take a lot more effort to make 205 Live must-see television.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's show.