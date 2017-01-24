Gregg Popovich Says Warriors' Style of Play Is 'Beautiful'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is renowned as a discerning consumer of fine wine, and that description can also be applied to his consumption of hoops.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday before his team's game against the Toronto Raptors, Popovich told reporters the Warriors' style of play is "beautiful" and that he will sometimes watch the defending Western Conference champions hit the hardwood.

"I don't watch Golden State's film," Popovich said, according to CBSSports.com's James Herbert. "I watch a game once in a while because Golden State's really fun to watch. You've got to admit that they're in a different league than the rest of us."

Popovich also talked down the notion that Kevin Durant joining the Warriors somehow made them an unstoppable force, thus rendering the rest of the league at a severe disadvantage.

"What team wouldn't try to put together as good a group as they can? They did a good job, they figured it out, they get credit for it," he said, per Herbert. "It's got nothing to do with oh, that's unfair. Life's unfair. Get over it. Go play 'em. If you want to beat 'em, do your best to beat 'em. You do or you don't. No reason to denigrate them in any way, shape or form."

The Warriors have been on a tear since the start of the new year with nine wins in 11 games, and they sit at an NBA-best 38-7 even after falling to the Miami Heat in a 105-102 thriller on Monday night.

However, they aren't without stiff competition in the Western Conference.

Dating back to Jan. 1, the Spurs own the NBA's best offensive rating (116.8) and net rating (plus-14.7 points per 100 possessions). By comparison, the Warriors rank third and second, respectively, in those categories over the same span.

The Spurs also own a win over the Warriors, and it came in dominant fashion on opening night.

That said, the Warriors figure to resemble a far more cohesive and electric bunch the next time the two sides meet on March 11 at AT&T Center.

And based on the way their respective seasons have progressed to this point, it won't be a surprise if that showdown represents a Western Conference Finals preview.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.