Jerry Jones Comments on Ezekiel Elliott's Domestic Violence Investigation by NFL

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

With the NFL still investigating allegations of assault by Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems confident the rookie running back will be cleared of any wrongdoing when all is said and done.

Jones spoke about the investigation Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama, ahead of the Senior Bowl, per the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George:

I don't want to get ahead because that's obviously somebody other than me, but I'm well aware of all of the circumstances involved there and have felt good about it since training camp and have seen nothing that in any way would make me think any differently than we felt shortly after it became a point. I don't want to get into how this comes out one way or the other.

Jones added that he thought the situation had been resolved at training camp prior to the start of the 2016 season.

Elliott appeared in 15 games during the regular season, running for a league-leading 1,631 yards—third-most ever by a rookie, per Pro-Football-Reference.com—as well as 15 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

In September, the Columbus, Ohio, city attorney's office announced that Elliott wouldn't face any charges stemming from the alleged incidents.

ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor reported that the woman told police in July that Elliott had assaulted her when the two were seated in a parked car. Four eyewitnesses disputed the claims.

According to USA Today's Tom Pelissero and A.J. Perez, authorities also went to Elliott's apartment in Aventura, Florida, last February in response to a call about Elliott pushing a woman against a wall. The officers found no visible signs of injury on the accuser, and she declined to visit a hospital or press charges.

While Elliott's legal situation was resolved months ago, the NFL has yet to make a definitive ruling about his status. The MMQB's Tim Rohan wrote in December that Elliott's success on the field forced the league to be even more thorough in its examination of Thompson's allegations:

When the NFL got word of the Elliott incident from the summer, [investigators Lisa Friel and Kia Roberts] began investigating. It was a messy he-said, she-said case to begin with, the kind that often does not result in an arrest or charges. It would be difficult for the NFL to determine the facts of the matter and reach a conclusion. Then Elliott emerged as the NFL's leading rusher, and the league fumbled another, separate domestic violence case, and the stakes seemed to get higher. The NFL could not afford to get this investigation wrong, too, not after pledging to be better, and so the Elliott case has dragged on. It's still going, three and a half months into the season, with no end in sight.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jan. 15 the NFL had submitted questions to Elliott about the incident as part of its investigation, and he had yet to respond.

With the Cowboys' year over, any punishment Elliott would serve would go into effect during the 2017 season. Schefter noted that a player doesn't have to be found guilty of a crime to run afoul of the NFL's personal conduct policy.