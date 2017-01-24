    Orlando MagicDownload App

    Jodie Meeks Injury: Updates on Magic Guard's Recovery from Thumb Surgery

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2017

    Orlando Magic shooting guard Jodie Meeks underwent right thumb surgery on Tuesday and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.   

    Meeks' Timetable For Return Unclear

    Tuesday, Jan. 24

    It was originally estimated that Meeks would miss between four and six weeks with two sprained ligaments in the thumb on his right (shooting) hand, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Josh Robbins on Jan. 19. 

    According to Magic PR on Twitter, Meeks' return date will now depend on his response to treatment. 

    Tuesday's news comes as another blow for the 29-year-old, who missed 22 games during the 2014-15 season due to a stress reaction in his lower back. Meeks proceeded to break his right foot in October 2015, and the injury limited him to three appearances a season ago for the Detroit Pistons

    And before Meeks ever had a chance to suit up for the Magic after they acquired him in a trade with the Pistons, he underwent surgery in July to stabilize the fifth metatarsal he broke in October 2015. 

    With the rest of his 2016-17 season in question, Meeks faces an uncertain future. The three-point marksman is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, and he figures to have a tough time procuring a long-term deal with such a lengthy injury history. 

    For the Magic, Meeks' extended absence means Mario Hezonja will have to step up and provide perimeter reinforcements with Evan Fournier (foot) also sidelined. 

