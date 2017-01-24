    Dallas CowboysDownload App

    Demarcus Lawrence Injury: Updates on Cowboys DE's Recovery from Back Surgery

    PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 35-30. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the media Tuesday that defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will undergo back surgery, according to Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram.

    Latest on Lawrence's Status

    Tuesday, Jan. 24

    A timetable for a possible return to football activities has not been disclosed yet, but Lawrence will have surgery on his back for the second consecutive offseason, per Davison. 

    The third-year pass-rusher was limited to just nine games in 2016. He was able to recover from his first back surgery from January 2016, but he was suspended for the first four games of the year due to a failed drug test. 

    He managed to stay on the field until Week 14 before a back injury sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season. 

    After recording eight sacks and 55 tackles in a breakout sophomore campaign, the 24-year-old mustered only one sack and 11 tackles in 2016.

    Lawrence did return for the divisional round matchup against the Green Bay Packers and recorded three tackles in the loss. 

    The injuries and surgeries continue to pile up for Lawrence, who has already missed 16 games during his three-year career. 

    During his rookie season in 2014, he missed the first eight games of the year with a foot injury before missing another in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears

    Dallas will be hoping that Lawrence can come back healthy in 2017, which is the final year of his rookie deal, and prove he can play the way he did in 2015. 

    But if injuries continue to plague him, it could be difficult for him to earn a long-term deal in the NFL

