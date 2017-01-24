    Philadelphia EaglesDownload App

    Carson Wentz to Have Input on Eagles Free-Agent Decisions, Says VP Howie Roseman

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2017

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz just finished his rookie season, but he is already gaining a lot of responsibility within the organization. 

    Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman explained on Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Show that Wentz could have input when it comes to adding players through free agency, via Jeff Kerr of 247Sports.

    "It's our job to make sure he understands that we take it very seriously building this team around him," Roseman said Monday. "This isn't a hobby for us. We're going to surround him and do the right thing for that kid so when he looks back on his career he knows he had every chance to bring a championship to the city of Philadelphia."

    The commitment to adding talent is an important thing for the Eagles, who especially need help at receiver.

    Tight end Zach Ertz led the Eagles in catches (78) and receiving yards (816), while Jordan Matthews was the only wide receiver with more than 400 receiving yards on the season. Although the organization has used high picks at wideout, including 2015 first-rounder Nelson Agholor, the position has been mired by inconsistency and drops.

    Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com predicted the team to be aggressive in adding new receivers:

    The key now will be finding players who fit well with Wentz to improve a passing attack that ranked 24th in the NFL last season.

    Roseman added that while it's against NFL rules for the quarterback to work out with prospective free agents, the front office wants to "make sure he's on board with some of these things."

    Philadelphia finished last season with a 7-9 record after starting 3-0, but there will be a lot of excitement heading in to 2017 if the squad upgrades in key areas.

