MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 Relief Pitchers to Watch

Aroldis Chapman will be worth watching in his return to the Yankees. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is becoming a joint run by relief pitchers. For that reason alone, they'll be a group worth watching during spring training.

But let's pick a nice round number and focus on 10 relievers to watch in February and March.

The same rules of thumb used in our other positional previews—i.e. starting pitchers, outfielders and first basemen—once again apply here. We're looking at relievers worth monitoring because they have questions to answer.

Some are coming off injuries and/or poor performances in 2016. Others pitched well throughout but were asked to pitch perhaps too much for their own good. Others are battling for jobs.

Now that you know the rules, all you have to do next is read on.