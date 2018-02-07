4-Star CB Aashari Crosswell Commits to ASU over USC, Nebraska, Auburn and More

247Sports

Arizona State bolstered its 2018 recruiting class Wednesday, as 4-star safety prospect Aashari Crosswell announced his intention to join the Sun Devils.

Crosswell picked Arizona State over offers from the likes of USC and Nebraska. He's ranked as the No. 162 prospect overall and the 13th-best safety in the 2018 class, per 247Sports.

A product of Long Beach Poly High School in California, Crosswell has long been a target for Southern California. The Trojans received 100 percent of the early vote from 247Sports' expert predictions and held the lead throughout the process despite a number of national offers coming his way.

Michigan, Notre Dame and Florida were among the other top schools to offer Crosswell a scholarship before his senior season.

Arizona State became a favorite later in the process, with 87 percent of 247Sports experts believing he'd sign with the Devils before Wednesday.

"I'm going to Arizona State," Crosswell said in January, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports. "I'm looking forward to it and excited to get up there. ASU offered me a while back and with AP (Antonio Pierce, the Sun Devils' linebackers coach) there now, I have a great comfort level with the school.

"He took care of me at Poly and I know he would do the same at ASU, so I'm really high on them right now. I still want to take a few more visits after this one before I make my decision."

At 5'11" and 185 pounds, Crosswell is small for a major-conference safety. He makes up for it with big-play ability and top-end speed, though, even getting some time as a ball-carrier during his first two high school seasons. After focusing his efforts on defense as a junior, Crosswell recorded 55 tackles and five interceptions in eight games.

Crosswell is Arizona State's 21st recruit in the 2018 class and its third of four or more stars. The Sun Devils' 2018 class currently ranks 36th in the nation, per 247Sports, though those rankings will be in flux throughout signing day.